First Listen: Sydnie Christmas Sings ‘Animal Lover’ in 101 DALMATIANS THE MUSICAL

Audiences can now enjoy a first listen to Britain’s Got Talent winner Sydnie Christmas performing “Animal Lover” in her role as Cruella De Vil in 101 Dalmatians The Musical, currently playing its final week at the Eventim Apollo through Saturday, August 30. The track is now available to stream on Spotify.

Presented by Runaway Entertainment, 101 Dalmatians The Musical features music and lyrics by Douglas Hodge, a book by Johnny McKnight, and is based on Zinnie Harris’s stage adaptation of Dodie Smith’s beloved novel. The production brings the classic canine caper to life with spectacular puppetry, show-stopping choreography, hilarious songs, and of course, a litter of irresistible puppies.

Following her successful UK solo tour, Sydnie Christmas takes on the iconic villainess Cruella De Vil. She is joined by Jeff Brazier, making his stage debut as Casper, alongside Aston Merrygold of JLS as Jasper, Laura Baldwin as Danielle, Linford Johnson as Pongo, and Emma Thornett as Perdi. The cast also includes Samuel Thomas, Dylan Collymore, Victoria Compson-Bradford, Benedict Hastings, Lottie Johnson, Rachel Lea-Gray, Kenan Lewis Smith, Callum Martin, Ronan O’Hara, Joe Sleight, Chioma Uma, and Jhanaica Van Mook.

Directed by Bill Buckhurst, the production features set design by David Woodhead, costumes by Sarah Mercadé, choreography by Lucy Hind, and puppetry by Jimmy Grimes. Musical supervision is by Alfonso Casado Trigo with orchestrations by Jack Hopkins, lighting by James Whiteside, and sound design by Chris Whybrow. Leigh Stanford Thompson serves as musical director, with casting by Lucy Casson, associate direction by Blythe Stewart, and associate choreography by Llandyll Gove.

101 Dalmatians originally premiered at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre in 2022.