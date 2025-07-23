Video: Sydnie Christmas and More in 101 DALMATIANS THE MUSICAL

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







An all new trailer has been released for the transfer of 101 Dalmatians The Musical at the Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith. The musical is currently playing for a limited six week run until Saturday 30 August 2025. Check out the video here!

The cast includes Britain’s Got Talent Sydnie Christmas (Cruella De Vil), Jeff Brazier (Casper), JLS’ Aston Merrygold (Jasper), Laura Baldwin (Danielle), Dylan Collymore (Ensemble), Victoria Compson-Bradford (Swing), Benedict Hastings (Ensemble), Linford Johnson (Pongo), Lottie Johnson (Ensemble), Rachel Lea-Gray (Ensemble), Kenan Lewis Smith (Ensemble), Callum Martin (Ensemble), Ronan O’Hara (Swing), Joe Sleight (Ensemble), Samuel Thomas (Tom),Emma Thornett (Perdi), Chioma Uma (Ensemble), and Jhanaica Van Mook (Ensemble).