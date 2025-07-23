Photos: 101 DALMATIANS THE MUSICAL is Now Playing at the Eventim Apollo

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



All new production photos have been released for the transfer of 101 Dalmatians The Musical at the Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith. The musical is currently playing for a limited six week run until Saturday 30 August 2025. Check out the photos below!

The cast includes Britain’s Got Talent Sydnie Christmas (Cruella De Vil), Jeff Brazier (Casper), JLS’ Aston Merrygold (Jasper), Laura Baldwin (Danielle), Dylan Collymore (Ensemble), Victoria Compson-Bradford (Swing), Benedict Hastings (Ensemble), Linford Johnson (Pongo), Lottie Johnson (Ensemble), Rachel Lea-Gray (Ensemble), Kenan Lewis Smith (Ensemble), Callum Martin (Ensemble), Ronan O’Hara (Swing), Joe Sleight (Ensemble), Samuel Thomas (Tom),Emma Thornett (Perdi), Chioma Uma (Ensemble), and Jhanaica Van Mook (Ensemble).

This new musical is based on Dodie Smith’s classic book, written by Douglas Hodge (music and lyrics) and Johnny McKnight (book), from a stage adaptation by Zinnie Harris. The creatives include Bill Buckhurst (director), David Woodhead (set design), Sarah Mercadé (costume design), choreography by Lucy Hind (choreographer), Alfonso Casado Trigo (musical supervision), Jack Hopkins (orchestration), Jimmy Grimes (puppet design), James Whiteside (lighting design), Chris Whybrow (sound design), Leigh Stanford Thompson (musical director), Lucy Casson (casting director), associate director is Blythe Stewart (associate director) and Llandyll Gove (associate choreographer).