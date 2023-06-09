Summer Theatre Sale: Tickets from £25 for PRETTY WOMAN THE MUSICAL

Book by 11 June to see the smash-hit musical at the Savoy Theatre

By: Jun. 09, 2023

POPULAR

Review: IL TROVATORE, Royal Opera House Photo 1 Review: IL TROVATORE, Royal Opera House
MATILDA THE MUSICAL Announces West End Extension; See New Footage From the Show! Photo 2 RSC's MATILDA Announces Booking Extension; See New Footage From the Show!
New Booking Period Announced For MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY at The O2, London Photo 3 New Booking Period Announced For MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY at The O2, London
Wandsworth Arts Fringe Kicks Off This Weekend Photo 4 Wandsworth Arts Fringe Kicks Off This Weekend

London Ticket Deals
Click Here for More on London Ticket Deals
Summer Theatre Sale: Tickets from £25 for PRETTY WOMAN THE MUSICAL

Summer Theatre Sale: Tickets from £25 for Pretty Woman The Musical

It's time to head back to Beverly Hills and experience one of Hollywood’s most beloved romantic stories of all time live on stage at it’s glamorous new home - the Savoy Theatre. Get ready to fall in love London as the record breaking box office smash-hit musical returns.

Was £84 - Now £75
Was £66 - Now £60
Was £55 - Now £50
Was £45 - Now £40
Was £33 - Now £30

Valid on all performances Tuesday - Friday from 07 June 2023 - 14 June 2023.
(Excl. Saturday and Sunday performances)

Pretty Woman




RELATED STORIES

1
VIDEOS: Bryan Adams Sings the Songs of PRETTY WOMAN THE MUSICAL Photo
VIDEOS: Bryan Adams Sings the Songs of PRETTY WOMAN THE MUSICAL

For two weeks, Pretty Woman the Musical composer and lyricist Bryan Adams will be releasing special videos featuring him singing the songs from the show!

2
VIDEO: PRETTY WOMAN Cast Member Gets Proposed to On Stage Photo
VIDEO: PRETTY WOMAN Cast Member Gets Proposed to On Stage

Yesterday's performance of Pretty Woman on the West End was extra special, as audience members got to witness a proposal! Kimberly Blake, a member of the cast, was proposed to on stage by her partner David after the matinee performance.

3
VIDEO: Aimie Atkinson and Rachael Wooding Talk PRETTY WOMAN! Photo
VIDEO: Aimie Atkinson and Rachael Wooding Talk PRETTY WOMAN!

Pretty Woman: The Musical resumed performances at its new West End home, the Savoy Theatre, on 8 July 2021 and so, we sent our very own @WestEndReporter Tom Hayden Millward down to meet Aimie Atkinson (who plays leading lady Vivian Ward) and Rachael Wooding (her BFF Kit De Luca) and find out how they are settling into life at the Savoy.

Buy at the Theatre Shop T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More

Pretty Woman Magnet Pretty Woman Magnet
Pretty Woman Lapel Pin Pretty Woman Lapel Pin

From This Author - Aliya Al-Hassan

Aliya Al-Hassan is UK Managing Editor of BroadwayWorld. A London-based theatre critic and journalist, she has a life-long passion for the arts, with a focus on theatre. She is always keen to... (read more about this author)

Theatre on Kew Announce Summer Production of ALICE IN WONDERLANDTheatre on Kew Announce Summer Production of ALICE IN WONDERLAND
Exclusive Presale for THE OCEAN AT THE END OF THE LANE, Returning to the West EndExclusive Presale for THE OCEAN AT THE END OF THE LANE, Returning to the West End
Interview: 'It Has Been an Extraordinary Gift': Director Tania Azevedo on Curating an LGBTQI+ Focused Musical Theatre SeasonInterview: 'It Has Been an Extraordinary Gift': Director Tania Azevedo on Curating an LGBTQI+ Focused Musical Theatre Season
Tim Sheader Appointed as New Artistic Director of Donmar WarehouseTim Sheader Appointed as New Artistic Director of Donmar Warehouse

Videos

Video: First Look at All New Footage From the UK and Ireland Tour of WINNIE THE POOH Video Video: First Look at All New Footage From the UK and Ireland Tour of WINNIE THE POOH
New Footage From MATILDA THE MUSICAL, Now Extended Until 15 December 2024 Video
New Footage From MATILDA THE MUSICAL, Now Extended Until 15 December 2024
Watch an All-New Trailer For ASSASSINS at Chichester Festival Theatre Video
Watch an All-New Trailer For ASSASSINS at Chichester Festival Theatre
Watch the All New Trailer For HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD in the West End Video
Watch the All New Trailer For HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD in the West End
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
SWEENEY TODD
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
& JULIET
PARADE

Recommended For You