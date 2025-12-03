SINE Digital Appointed As New Agency Partner For The National Theatre

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The National Theatre has appointed SINE Digital as its new media agency partner, following a competitive tender process. The appointment forms a key part of the NT’s strategy to accelerate digital transformation and connect with broader and more diverse audiences across its stages, cinema broadcasts, and streaming platforms.

The National Theatre has entered an exciting new chapter under the artistic direction of Indhu Rubasingham working alongside Executive Director Kate Varah. Together they have set out a renewed commitment to offering the widest access to high quality theatre to millions of audience members across the UK and around the world – on stages, on tour, in schools, in cinemas, and online. SINE Digital will support this mission through advanced data insight, media modelling, and performance-led campaign planning designed to drive measurable audience growth.

Alex Bayley, Chief Marketing Officer at The National Theatre, said, “We’re thrilled to welcome SINE Digital as our new media agency partner. At The National Theatre, innovation is at the heart of how we connect with audiences, and this partnership marks a bold step in redefining how theatre reaches people in a digital-first world. By combining SINE Digital’s expertise in data-driven media strategies with our ambition to lead the sector in audience engagement, we will pioneer new ways to make theatre more accessible, vital, and relevant. Together, we aim to set a benchmark for how cultural organisations can harness technology and insight to deepen relationships with loyal theatregoers while opening doors to new audiences across the UK and around the world.”

As part of the partnership, SINE Digital will lead media planning and buying across The National Theatre’s portfolio, including National Theatre Live, National Theatre at Home, and its South Bank stages, supporting more than 60 integrated campaigns per year. SINE Digital’s approach aligns closely with the NT’s mission “to make theatre that entertains and inspires using our creativity, expertise and unique reach”.

James Dale CEO of SINE Digital, said, “Partnering with The National Theatre is a defining moment for SINE Digital and one of the proudest moments of my career. The National Theatre plays a vital role in the cultural fabric of the UK, and being entrusted to support bringing growth is an honour.”

Ben Bunce CCO of SINE Digital, said, “The National Theatre is one of the most respected cultural institutions in the world, and we’re extremely honoured to partner with them at such a pivotal time. Together, we’ll combine bold creative thinking with data-driven strategies to bring unforgettable stories to even wider audiences, wherever they are.”

Alya Kubati, Senior Data & Insights Director at SINE Digital, added, “The National Theatre’s ambition to grow and diversify its audience is a thrilling challenge and an absolute privilege to support. There’s already some incredible work underway by the data, tech, and insights teams at The National Theatre, and we are excited to be playing a part. We’ll be bringing a 360-degree view of the customer to help shape the future of arts audiences, and use our combined learnings to drive smarter media decisions and form stronger connections with more audiences than ever before. Together, we’re hoping to help make theatre more accessible and protect the future of the arts for generations to come.”

This partnership builds on SINE Digital’s track record in delivering high-impact performance marketing within the cultural and live entertainment sectors. It adds to SINE’s growing roster of world-class commercial and non-profit organisations, including the Royal Ballet and Opera, LW Theatres, Nederlander Theatres, Center Theatre Group, and Studio Seaview.