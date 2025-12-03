Greenwich Theatre To Present THE LITTLE MERMAID, ROMEO AND JULIET, and More in 2026

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Greenwich Theatre has announced its Spring Summer 2026 season featuring the UK premiere of Neil LaBute's America The Beautiful, a vivid new Romeo and Juliet, The Little Mermaid and the 2026 Greenwich Theatre Pantomime.

Artistic Director James Haddrell said of the newly announced lineup, "We are delighted to unveil our spring/summer season for 2026, building on the work we've been doing over the past decade to cement our place as one of London's most notable producing theatres, as a powerhouse supporter of emerging artists and as a venue where some of the most exciting writers, performers and theatre professionals choose to work.

Our in-house season launches with the UK premiere of a collection of savage, satirical short plays by Neil LaBute, written over a period of ten years for the LaBute New Theater Festival in the US and now brought together for the first time in the UK under the title AMERICA THE BEAUTIFUL. Divisive, challenging and inspiring, Neil LaBute is of the most potent voices in theatre, and the unique production follows our series of revivals of work by some of the 21st century's most notable playwrights. Then, for summer 2026, we launch a new summer Shakespeare tradition for south east London with a sparkling, theatrical, musical take on Romeo & Juliet, bringing the greatest love story of them all to Greenwich, full of heartbreak, love and theatrical magic.

Our family summer show is set to be a new version of The Little Mermaid by Panto favourite Anthony Spargo, winner of the Best Panto Script award at the British Pantomime Awards earlier this year. Transporting audiences beneath the waves the show follows our heroine as, driven by curiosity, she finds herself forced into a terrible deal with the Sea Witch and learns just what it means to trade her voice for a chance to walk on land.

While the main stage is populated by big name writers and titles, our studio continues to offer a uniquely supportive home for emerging artists, with a programme of scratch nights, new music, comedy and fully produced shows by early-career artists. This year we also demonstrate our capacity to grow emerging work, as we welcome one of the most exciting companies on the London fringe, ProForca Theatre, to our main stage with our co-produced revival of sell-out hit Flashbang ahead of a national tour.

With so much to celebrate here in Greenwich, with in-house production continuing to increase at a time of economic challenge when so many venues are scaling back their ambitions, with so many emerging artists cutting their teeth here when opportunities are increasingly thin on the ground for those artists at major venues, it's no surprise that a string of big names are lending their support. Join us for fundraising events with Jo Brand, Arthur Smith and Sir Derek Jacobi, grab tickets before they sell out for Toyah Willcox, John Lydon or Shaun Ryder - and help us to both celebrate our astonishing heritage and ensure the future of theatre in south east London."

Spring/Summer Season

AMERICA THE BEAUTIFUL

Written by Neil LaBute

30 March-4 April

Tickets: https://greenwichtheatre.org.uk/events/america-the-beautiful/

In this sensational UK premiere from the writer of In The Company Of Men and The Shape Of Things comes a collection of savage short plays offering a uniquely skewed view of life and relationships in the modern world. Written over the past decade for the LaBute New Theater Festival in the US, these shorts are brought together for the first time for a strictly limited run. Presented by special arrangement with THE GERSH AGENCY

ROMEO AND JULIET

26 June to 2 August 2026

Tickets: https://greenwichtheatre.org.uk/events/romeo-and-juliet-2026

Follow the star crossed lovers in this sparkling summer production of Romeo and Juliet, as they battle against the will of their families to be together, and see how "two houses, both alike in dignity" can bring about heart-breaking tragedy through intolerance and distrust. This spell binding revival of the greatest love story of them all is brought to life in a production filled with music, love and theatrical magic.

THE LITTLE MERMAID

Adapted by Anthony Spargo

7th - 23rd August 2026

Tickets: https://greenwichtheatre.org.uk/events/the-little-mermaid-2026

This brand new adaptation, created by Greenwich favourite Anthony Spargo, brings audiences beneath the waves for a colourful and joyful retelling of the classic tale. Filled with show-stopping music, playful characters and a reimagined underwater kingdom, it is the perfect summer theatre treat for families.

GREENWICH THEATRE PANTO 2026

Runs November 2026 to January 2027

Tickets: https://greenwichtheatre.org.uk/events/greenwichtheatre-pantomime-2026

Following the theatre's award-winning success with recent pantomimes, the 2026 show is on sale earlier than ever. Expect big laughs, bold storytelling, spectacular costumes and festive fun for the whole family.

VISITING COMPANIES AND FUNDRAISING EVENTS

An Audience with Arthur Smith

12 January 2026

Tickets: https://greenwichtheatre.org.uk/events/arthur-smith-2026

A night of stories, comedy and chaos from a national comedy legend. All proceeds support the theatre's community and outreach work.

19 January 2026

Tickets: https://greenwichtheatre.org.uk/events/derek-jacobi-2026

An intimate evening with one of Britain's most celebrated actors, reflecting on his remarkable life and career. Proceeds support the theatre's charitable activity.

Flashbang!

27-31 January 2026

Tickets: https://greenwichtheatre.org.uk/events/flashbang/

"Flashbang" is a critically-acclaimed, award nominated rollercoaster ride through the ties that bind five best mates and what happens to those friends when that world is blown apart. Transferring to Greenwich from the Lion & Unicorn Theatre. Off West End Nominations (Best Performance Ensemble & Best Sound Design (2024)

Our Little Hour

Thursday 5 February 2026

Tickets: https://greenwichtheatre.org.uk/events/ourlittlehour/

This powerful musical play tells the story of one of Spurs' greatest heroes, Walter Tull, whose pioneering career as a footballer and trailblazing role as the first Black British Army officer to lead white troops in battle has inspired generations. Show Racism the Red Card is delighted to announce that international sporting stars Ledley King (Spurs and England footballer) and Chris Lewis (International Cricketer of the Year 1992) will join a post show discussion on Thursday 5 February.

There's A Snake In My School!

Saturday 27 & Sunday 29 March 2026

Based on the bestselling book by David Walliams

Tickets: https://greenwichtheatre.org.uk/events/theres-a-snake-in-my-school/

The 2026 Greenwich Children's Theatre Festival opens with this vibrant and hilarious adaptation filled with lively characters, colourful staging and a delightfully cheeky sense of humour. More family shows will be announced soon as the festival expands its programme.

EMERGING ARTISTS PROGRAMME 2026

Monthly Scratch Night returns

Greenwich Theatre Artist Network continues year round Programming submissions for 2026 now open