Show of the Week: Save up to 60% on Tickets to THE BALLAD OF HATTIE AND JAMES at the Kiln Theatre

Save up to 60% on tickets to The Ballad Of Hattie And James at the Kiln Theatre! Tickets are now available from £15.

At St Pancras International, a woman sits at the piano and begins to play. The music captivates commuters, tourists and, following a viral clip, people around the world. Behind the music is the incredible story of a lifelong duet – the ballad of Hattie and James.

Throughout their lives, Hattie and James find themselves inextricably linked, for better or worse, and cannot help but replay the experiences that have shaped them.

An impassioned story from Samuel Adamson (Wife) that asks who gets to have their voice heard, and can you ever settle the score?

Offers and Validity

Was £18 - Now £15

Was £24 - Now £15

Was £30 - Now £15

Was £36 - Now £15

Was £42 - Now £20

Was £48 - Now £20

Valid on all performances until 18 May 2024.

