Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
London Ticket Deals
Click Here for More on London Ticket Deals

Show Of The Week: Save up to 41% on PUNCHDRUNK: THE BURNT CITY

Book by 30 October for tickets from just £55

UK / West End News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 24, 2022  
Show Of The Week: Save up to 41% on PUNCHDRUNK: THE BURNT CITY

Tickets from £55 for Punchdrunk: The Burnt City

Enter a world of Gods and mortals...

Experience the epic new world from Punchdrunk, 'the world-conquering theatre rebels' (Evening Standard), as the greatest of Greek tragedies is transported to a sprawling dystopian labyrinth.

Amidst the moments surrounding the fall of Troy, a mythical world of gods and mortals rises from the ashes. Discover a colossal playground that you are free to explore. Move between the haunting palace of Greece to the pulsating neon back streets of downtown Troy. Follow strangers who emerge from the shadows and seek out tales hiding in the deepest parts of the city.

Tickets from £55 for Punchdrunk: The Burnt City

Show of the Week Details:

Save up to 41%

Peak:
Standard: Was £88 - Now £55
VIP: Free upgrade to VIP tickets at £88

Off Peak:
Standard: Was £77 - Now £55
VIP: Free upgrade to VIP tickets at £88

Valid Tuesday to Friday and Sunday performances from 24 October to 27 November 2022
(Excl. Saturday performances)

Book by: 30 October 2022



Submit Nominations for the 2022 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards
submissions close in


Related Stories

From This Author - Aliya Al-Hassan

Aliya Al-Hassan is UK Managing Editor of BroadwayWorld. A London-based theatre critic and journalist, she has a life-long passion for the arts, with a focus on theatre and opera. She is a... (read more about this author)


Alphabetti Theatre Extends Opening Hours to Support Community Through Cost of Living CrisisAlphabetti Theatre Extends Opening Hours to Support Community Through Cost of Living Crisis
October 21, 2022

Newcastle's Alphabetti Theatre is extending its opening hours and offering a range of free and discounted options for the local community.
Tickets From Just £26 for JORDAN GRAY: IS IT A BIRD?Tickets From Just £26 for JORDAN GRAY: IS IT A BIRD?
October 21, 2022

Jordan Gray explodes into The London Palladium with the show that everybody is talking about!
Arts Council England to Launch Survey About UK Access SchemeArts Council England to Launch Survey About UK Access Scheme
October 20, 2022

Arts Council England are launching a consultative survey with venues about the plans to create a UK wide access scheme.
Three Dates Announced for AN AUDIENCE WITH TOM ALLENThree Dates Announced for AN AUDIENCE WITH TOM ALLEN
October 20, 2022

Join Tom Allen, star of stage and screen, as he discusses his hilarious, honest and touching new book Too Much, followed by the chance to ask questions in an audience Q&A.
Special Prices for SPECTRE IN CONCERT at the Royal Albert HallSpecial Prices for SPECTRE IN CONCERT at the Royal Albert Hall
October 20, 2022

Book by 6 November for special prices for Spectre In Concert