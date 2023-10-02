Show Of The Month: Save up to 45% on FROZEN THE MUSICAL

Photos: First Look at Bernadette Peters, Lea Salonga & More in STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIE Photo 1 Photos: Get a First Look at STEPHEN SONDHEIM’S OLD FRIENDS
SUNSET BOULEVARD Leads Our Top Ten West End Shows for October Photo 2 SUNSET BOULEVARD Leads Our Top Ten West End Shows for October
Photo: First Look at Nicole Scherzinger as Norma Desmond in SUNSET BOULEVARD in London Photo 3 Photo: First Look at Nicole Scherzinger as Norma Desmond in SUNSET BOULEVARD in London
TITANIC: THE MUSICAL U.K. Tour Coming to Theaters This Fall Photo 4 TITANIC: THE MUSICAL U.K. Tour Coming to Theaters This Fall

Set the magic free with Disney’s spectacular Frozen. The award-winning musical brings to life a world of sumptuous beauty, humour and iconic music in a jaw-dropping production to melt hearts of all ages. 

When Queen Elsa’s hidden powers plunge the land of Arendelle into an eternal winter, her sister Anna sets out to find her and save the kingdom before it’s too late. But as the storm rages on, both sisters must learn that only an act of true love can thaw a frozen heart. 

Frozen will defy all expectations on an unforgettable journey packed with thrilling surprises, hilarious characters and soaring music, including twelve new songs written especially for the show, alongside all the classics such as ‘For the First Time in Forever’, ‘Do You Want to Build a Snowman?’ and the worldwide smash-hit, ‘Let It Go’. 

Brought to the stage with astonishing special effects by an award-winning creative team, Frozen is the awe-inspiring musical sensation at the magnificent Theatre Royal Drury Lane. 

Once you’ve seen it, you’ll never let it go.

Book By: 31 October 2023

Offers and Validity: 

Was £71 - Now £39.50
Was £83 - Now £49.50
Was £95 - Now £59.50

Valid on all performances Wednesday - Friday (matinee and evening) from 04 October 2023 - 20 October 2023 and then 08 November 2023 - 01 December 2023 and Sunday 1pm performances on 01/08/22 October.
(Excl. Saturday and Sunday performances except the above)

Frozen The Musical is at Theatre Royal Drury Lane




Recommended For You