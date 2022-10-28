Save up to 50% on REASONS YOU SHOULD(N'T) LOVE ME at the Kiln Theatre

Click Here for More on London Ticket Deals

Tickets from £15 for Reasons You Should(N't) Love Me

Following a sold-out, critically acclaimed run in 2021, Amy Trigg's 'enormously entertaining' (The Guardian) Reasons You Should(n't) Love Me returns to Kiln following a regional tour.

For a long time I didn't know how it'd work.

Or what I'd be able to feel.

People would ask me if I could have sex and I'd feign shock and act wildly offended whilst secretly wanting to grab them by the shoulders and be like "I don't know, Janet!"

Juno was born with spina bifida and is now clumsily navigating her twenties amidst street healers, love, loneliness - and the feeling of being an unfinished project.

Joint winner of The Women's Prize for Playwriting 2020, Amy Trigg's remarkable debut play Reasons You Should(n't) Love Me is a hilarious, heart-warming tale about how shit our wonderful lives can be.

Captioned Performance: 17 November, 7.30pm

Audio Described Performance: 24 November, 7.30pm

Post Show Q&A: 24 November, 7.30pm

Offer Details:

Save up to 50%

Was £30 - Now £15

Was £24 - Now £15

Was £18 - Now £15



Valid Monday to Saturday performances from 9 November to 26 November 2022

Book by 4 November 2022