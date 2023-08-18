Save Up To 56% on THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG at the Duchess Theatre

Tickets From £15 for The Play That Goes Wrong

Do not miss Mischief’s award-winning ‘masterpiece of malfunction’ (The Times) The Play That Goes Wrong as it crashes into its ninth chaotic year in the West End at the Duchess Theatre.



You all know the classic whodunnit story, there has been a murder at a country manor and an inspector is set on the case to find who the culprit is. However, when this plot is given to the accident-prone thespians at The Cornley Drama Society, everything that can go wrong… does!



The actors and crew battle against all odds to make it through to their final curtain call, with hilarious consequences! Do you ever find out who murdered Charles Haversham? You’ll have to see for yourself!

Experience total mayhem and enjoy the perfect slice of escapist comedy, guaranteed to leave you aching with laughter.

The Play That Goes Wrong: Tickets From £15!

Offers and Validity:

Was £24 - Now £15

Was £50 - Now £25

Was £56 - Now £25

Was £62 - Now £35

Was £68 - Now £35

Was £80 - Now £45

Was £86 - Now £45



Valid on all performances Tuesday - Friday and Sunday performances from 01 September 2023 - 15 October 2023.

(Excl. Saturday performances)