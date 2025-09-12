THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Will Celebrate 11 Years in the West End

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Mischief's award-winning production of The Play That Goes Wrong will celebrate its 11th Year in in the West End on Sunday 14 September 2025.

To celebrate this milestone anniversary, Cornley Drama Society have 11 Golden Tickets to give away to a lucky audience member at 11 shows this September at the Duchess Theatre in London's West End. Audience members who are coming along to see the show from 16 - 25 September 2025 will have the opportunity to enter a special raffle during the 30 minute pre-show and the cast will announce the lucky winner from the stage as the show begins.

There will be one lucky winner at each of the 11 special performances between 16-25 September 2025, with one of the eleven Golden Ticket prizes being two tickets to the Gala Performance of Mischief's brand-new show, Christmas Carol Goes Wrong on Sunday 14 December 2025 at the Apollo Theatre plus a night in a 4 Star London Hotel.

Other prizes will include: A collection of Mischief scripts, a pin badge, a programme and poster signed by the cast, a goody back which includes a mug, magnet and script, and finally, 2 tickets to see Christmas Carol Goes Wrong on tour at a venue of the winner's choice.

There will also be online fun as the original cast of The Play That Goes Wrong interview the current cast in a series of interview called – ELEVENSES. You can catch them on www.mischiefcomedy.com.

The 11th Anniversary Cast are: Izzy Edmunds-Clarke as Annie, Jack Hardwick as Chris, Robert Jackson as Robert, Jonty Peach as Jonathan, Charlotte Scott as Sandra, Mitesh Soni as Dennis, Tom Wainwright as Max and Ronnie Yorke as Trevor. Winston the dog* returns to play Winston the dog. (*If Winston is found). The understudies are: Alex Blackie, Jake Burgum, Kitty Devlin, Louise Hoare and Ed Shamwana.

The Olivier Award-winning The Play That Goes Wrong opened at London's Duchess Theatre in September 2014. The production shows no signs of slowing down since its first performance at The Old Red Lion Theatre playing to only four paying customers. The show's success is a testament to the hard work and determination of a group of drama school graduates who became friends, set up a company under the name ‘Mischief' and created an extraordinary body of work over the past decade.