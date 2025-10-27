THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Extends West End Run Through January 2027

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Mischief’s The Play That Goes Wrong has extended its West End run at the Duchess Theatre until January 31, 2027.

The Olivier and Tony Award-winning comedy will also host a Relaxed Performance on March 8, 2026, and launch Learn With Mischief, a free education programme for secondary schools teaching the fundamentals of comedy through interactive lessons.

About the Production

The hit farce—created by Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, and Henry Shields—continues to delight audiences with its trademark blend of physical comedy, improvisation, and precision-engineered chaos. The production first opened at the Duchess Theatre in September 2014, following its debut at the Old Red Lion Theatre where it famously played to an audience of four. Over the past decade, the show’s success has transformed Mischief from a small company of drama school graduates into an internationally celebrated comedy phenomenon.

A Relaxed Performance of The Play That Goes Wrong will take place on Sunday, 8 March 2026, adapted especially for people with autism, learning differences, and other communication needs. The performance will feature adjusted sound levels, reduced moments of darkness, and a relaxed policy allowing audience members to move, leave, and re-enter the auditorium as needed. A pre-show touch tour, including introductions to the characters and demonstrations of special effects, will also be available by booking through the Nimax Access Team at access@nimaxtheatre.com.

Education Initiative: Learn With Mischief

Coinciding with the show’s extension, Mischief has launched Learn With Mischief (learnwithmischief.com), a free education resource designed for secondary schools. The programme offers six lessons introducing students to the craft of comedy through practical exercises inspired by Mischief’s rehearsal techniques. Each lesson explores a different aspect of the company’s signature style—from physical comedy and improvisation to timing, ensemble work, and the art of intentional chaos—encouraging students to create and perform their own comic moments.

Teachers can follow the full six-lesson series or adapt the games and exercises for standalone workshops, allowing flexibility in how the material is taught in classrooms or drama clubs.

Cast and Creative Team