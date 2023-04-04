SUPERGIRLY: RETURN OF THE POP PRINCESS Comes to Canal Cafe Theatre

Strap yourselves in for an all-singing, all-glamour LAUGHFEST, that skewers the tabloid-shifting celebs and pop-singers, right through their shallow hearts to the tune of their own songs, delivered by an adorably insane character who secretly just wants to be one of them! SuperGirly has performed sold-out seasons in the West End and Edinburgh, supported Elton John on his Australian tour, brought the invite-only Montreal Just For Laughs concert to its knees, AND starred in her own BBC sitcom. Now, creator Lulu McClatchy has returned to the UK to bring you SuperGirly: Return of the Pop Princess.

SHE'S BACK. A self-confessed and self-crowned "Pop Princess", SuperGirly puts herself on the elite A-list of celebrities. Now, she has left Australia, (or perhaps just escaped from an A list celebrity with a disease) she feels like nothing, and no one can stand in her way on her rise to the top.

NOBODY IS SACRED. Not for the faint hearted, SuperGirly ensures no star is safe from her killer vocals, outrageous lyrics, and razor-sharp wit. She takes on some of pop music's biggest stars, with hysterical digs at the likes of Madonna, Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus, Harry Styles, Adele, even the doe-eyed Lorde... and what she does to Taylor Swift, can only be described as pure justice.

NOT EVEN THE AUDIENCE... SuperGirly takes the audience on an all-singing, all-dancing ride of laughs and emotions, making them feel like they are getting an intimate look into her mad world, and, just when the audience feels safest, she likes to get amongst them, this is a place where anything can happen... and usually does. GET READY! An hilarious poke at the business of "SHOW", there are plenty of huge laughs for everybody.

If you LIKE pop music, you will LOVE this show; if you HATE pop music, you will LOVE this show, so, if you can't tell the difference between an All Saint and a Spice Girl, you will be laughing so hard you won't care. SuperGirly: Return of the Pop Princess is a musical rollercoaster, an all-out assault on the world of pop, that will have you screaming, laughing, and wincing all at the same time. It will change the way you listen to pop music forever!

4 PERFORMANCES ONLY:

Saturday 15th April @ 7:30pm

Saturday 29th April @ 7:30pm

Saturday 20th May @ 7:30pm

Saturday 9th June @ 7:30pm

Running time: 60 minutes.

Age recommendation: Ages 12+

Canal Café Theatre - Delamere Terrace, Little Venice, London, W2 6NG.