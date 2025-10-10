 tracker
STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW to Host Halloween Cosplay Competition

Oct. 10, 2025
STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW to Host Halloween Cosplay Competition Image
This Halloween, Stranger Things: The First Shadow will host a cosplay costume competition at Phoenix Theatre for both its matinee and evening performances on the 31 October.

Ahead of the release of the highly anticipated fifth and final season of the Netflix series next month, all those attending are encouraged to wear their best Stranger Things cosplay for the chance to win an exclusive prize. To enter attendees simply take a photo of their costumes at The Phoenix Theatre, and tag @stonstage to be in with a chance of winning. A winner for the best dressed for each performance will be selected.

Fans can also post their Halloween costume or cosplay from home for a chance to win 2 tickets to celebrate Stranger Things Day at The Phoenix Theatre on 6 November.

The production's numerous accolades in London include the Olivier Awards for Best Entertainment and Best Set Design, the Critics' Circle Awards for Best Set Design and Most Promising Newcomer, and the WhatsOnStage Award for Best New Play. 


Videos