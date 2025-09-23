New Cast Set For STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW in London

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The full company has been announced who will join the critically acclaimed, Olivier Award-winning, world première production of Stranger Things: The First Shadow. The new company begins performances at The Phoenix Theatre on 12 November 2025, ahead of the second anniversary of the West End production and the release of the highly anticipated fifth and final season of the hit Netflix series.

Current cast members Ammar Duffus (Charles Sinclair), Jack Gardner (Walter Henderson), Andy Langtree (Victor Creel), Lauren O'Neil (Virginia Creel) and Rufus Wright (Principal Newby) and the previously announced Jack Christou (Henry Creel), Stewart Clarke (Dr Brenner), Avril Maponga (Patty Newby), Max Potter (Bob Newby), Adam Wadsworth (James Hopper Jr.) and Edie Wright (Joyce Maldonado) are joined by a new company including Maximillian Graham (Alan Munson), Anastasia Koloko (Sue Anderson), Joshua McElroy (Lonnie Byers), Grace Alice Murray (Claudia Yount), Tom O'Brien (Ted Wheeler), Freya Taylor-Lester (Karen Childress), Andrew Whipp (Chief Hopper). To alternate the role of Alice Creel current cast members Maya Guinoubi and Tabitha Morley are joined by Phoenix Hamer and Emilia Rose. Completing the company are Lola Adaja, Bronte Alice-Tadman, Aoife Browne, Kaylah Copeland, Alex Dargie, Adéoré Edwards, Vanessa Fisher, Kieran Garland, Ross Green, Brandon Kimrayo, Ben Skym, Leah St Luce, Stanley Treshansky and Selena Thompson.

The multi award-winning hit production is now running on both sides of the Atlantic, having opened on Broadway earlier this year. Its numerous accolades in London include the Olivier Awards for Best Entertainment and Best Set Design, the Critics' Circle Awards for Best Set Design and Most Promising Newcomer, and the WhatsOnStage Award for Best New Play. On Broadway the play became the most nominated of the 2025 season, winning 4 Tony Awards including a special Tony Award for Illusions and Technical Effects. The Broadway production is currently booking tickets through March 2026 at The Marquis Theater.

Earlier this year, Netflix released the official documentary, Behind the Curtain: Stranger Things: The First Shadow, which offers an electrifying look backstage during the making of the critically acclaimed, award-winning play in the lead up to its world premiere at London's Phoenix Theatre in December 2023. It is available to watch now exclusively on Netflix.