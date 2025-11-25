Photos: Further Look at STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW as it Extends in London

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

All new photos have been released from the West End production of Stranger Things: The First Shadow as it celebrates its second anniversary at The Phoenix Theatre. Check out the photos below!

An extension has also been announced for Stranger Things: The First Shadow, which is now booking until 31 May 2026.

Directed by Stephen Daldry, with co-direction by Justin Martin, leading the world class award-winning creative team, the cast includes Jack Christou (Henry Creel), Stewart Clarke (Dr Brenner), Avril Maponga (Patty Newby), Max Potter (Bob Newby), Adam Wadsworth (James Hopper Jr.) and Edie Wright (Joyce Maldonado).

In 1959 Hawkins, Indiana, the Creel family seeks a fresh start, especially their teenage son Henry, who is eager to escape his troubled past. Initially, things go well — he finds friendship and joins the school play. But when a wave of shocking crimes strikes the town, Henry is forced to confront a terrifying truth: is there something inside him that connects him to the horrors unfolding around him?

As this thrilling mystery races forward, shadows of the past are unleashed, relationships are tested, and the town of Hawkins faces the ultimate question: can the power of friendship outshine the darkness within?

With a cast of 32, this gripping stand-alone adventure will pull you deep into the world of STRANGER THINGS. Experience the heart-pounding excitement of Stranger Things: The First Shadow—where suspense and spectacle lurk at every turn.

Photo Credit: Manuel Harlan