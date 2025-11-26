Interview: 'It's Relentless': Actor Jack Christou on Motivation, Apprehension and Playing Henry Creel in STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

After nearly a decade, the hit Netflix television series, Stranger Things, will be coming to a close with Season Five. But fear not, fans - there is still the stage version, Stranger Things: The First Shadow, running in the West End. The play is a prequel to the events on screen, showing some of the older characters in high school and exploring the origins of the show’s main villain, Vecna.

Recently, we had the chance to speak with Jack Christou, who plays the role of Henry Creel. We discussed what it is like to be part of the stage adaptation of such a popular television series, how he prepared for the role and what he hopes audiences take away from the show as a whole.

How did you first get started in the world of theatre?

Going back about fifteen years now, my mum put me into Stagecoach, which is a Saturday school, and I did it every Saturday for fun. Never really thought anything of it. And then the people that ran Stagecoach ended up putting me forward for the auditions for a musical called Matilda. So I ended up auditioning for that through an open call and getting through the rounds as you do. I ended up doing the show in Stratford-upon-Avon at the RSC when I was eleven years old, so it was pretty crazy! Then I ended up going back to school because my mum was like, “That's done.”

I didn't live in London at the time, so there wasn't really any drama schools or anything. I ended up just staying in Birmingham, which is where I'm from, and went back to school. Then, the years go by, and when I got to eighteen or nineteen, I was like, “Maybe I want to go to drama school.” And then ended up just going straight into the world of acting. So that's how I started out! It was more of just a happy accident that I enjoyed it.

And what made you want to be a part of Stranger Things: The First Shadow? Had you been a fan of the television series?

I love the TV series! I watched the first season when it came out. I completely binged it because I love sci-fi and stuff like that. What the Duffer Brothers created, there was nothing really like that. And then a few years go by, and I watched the second season. But because there's so long in between seasons, I ended up just doing other things, so I didn't really keep track of it. And then I saw rumours of the play in London. I was like, “This sounds awesome!” I was in the TV and film world at that point, so I wasn't really into theatre. I didn't really think it was something that I could do. And a role like Henry, I wouldn't be able to do without building a bit of a profile first. So I didn't end up auditioning for it for a few years.

And then this year, my agent rang me and was like, “Do you want to do something like this?” And I was like, “Absolutely!” After seeing he documentary and seeing what Louis [McCartney] had done with the first Henry, I was like, “This is awesome. What’s there to lose? Let's do it, see what happens.” It was one of the first plays that I've auditioned for in my career since I've been an adult, so I wasn't expecting much of it. But I went into it with an open mind, and the team were absolutely lovely and fantastic. And after my first audition, I was like, “I want to be a part of this. I have to be a part of this.”

Stewart Clarke and Jack Christou in the show

Photo Credit: Manuel Harlan

For those who might be unfamiliar with the show, can you tell us a bit about it and the role that you play of Henry Creel?

Absolutely! The First Shadow is a prequel to the TV series, so it happens about twenty years beforehand. You have the main characters like Joyce, Hopper, Bob Newby . . . They’re all fourteen, fifteen years old, so you get to see them in a high school environment. You get to see what makes the characters the characters, because in the show, you just meet them straight away, and they're these adults that have a complex life. Because in the TV show, you don't get to necessarily see all of the characters interacting, because it's mainly focused on the core four and Eleven. So you get to see what made Joyce, Joyce, and you get to see Hopper's relationship with Joyce before he becomes a sheriff - it's really fun and interesting.

And then the play follows Henry moving to Hawkins, and he's new to this environment. And you see his interactions with these characters, because up until the play, we didn't know that Henry was in the same school as Joyce and Hopper. And obviously, we know what happens to Henry in the end, from the TV show. We know he becomes indoctrinated by Dr Brenner, and he becomes part of this scientific experiment. So throughout the play, you see this journey of how he gets there. Was it through like free will? Was it forceful? Does he want to be there? Does he not want to be there? And all of these things play into what makes Henry turn into Vecna - what drives that anger and hate? So it's really interesting.

And what is it like performing in a stage adaptation of such a popular series?

In my head, there were so many apprehensions beforehand. With theatre today, a lot of it is driven by big IPs. The world in theatre has changed, there's no doubt, but I think it's in a good way. The kids that we want to get into the theatre and come and see live theatre, they've grown up watching Netflix, watching TV shows.

And it's really beautiful that we get to explore these massive names and shows in a live environment with people in the room, and they get to experience theatre. Especially for Stranger Things: The First Shadow in London, a lot of the theatre goers have never been to the theatre before, and I think that's insane!

Jack Christou in the show

Photo Credit: Manuel Harlan

What was your preparation process like? Did you rewatch the show?

So when I was auditioning, I didn't. I'd watched the first two seasons years ago, and watched the documentary about the play before my second audition. I didn't go and see the play either! I wanted to go into it fresh, because it's lucky in the sense [that] this is a prequel. You can just read what you're given. I was trying not to go too crazy in watching everything and becoming too obsessive over it. Because, with acting, the role is not yours until it's yours. I didn't want to, fully envelop myself in this and then not get the role. So that was always in the back of my head. But also, I wanted to do my own take on it. I didn't want to do any imitations or any copies. Obviously, there's the inspiration from Jamie Campbell Bower, Louis McCartney and Louis Healy, who have just done a fantastic job, but I also wanted to make it my own.

Since I've got the role, I've gone back and watched everything - did a full watch of the whole TV series in four days or something. They really step it up a notch - Season Four is just insane!

How have performances been going?

It's been crazy! It's been a lot. This is the first time I've done theatre in a long time. I was pretty cool beforehand - my nerves were suppressed - and I was using them as an advantage. And then it got to half an hour before the first show, and all the adrenaline just came. You step out onto the Phoenix stage. My first entrance in the show, Henry's just very still and just observing out into the audience, so there's not even any distractions or lines to think about. Just step out and look out. The whole auditorium was full! I don't know what I was expecting, but the whole auditorium was full - three layers of people. It's absolutely insane. You can feel the breath in the room, and it's incredible. To be trusted and allowed to do this every night, it's a privilege and super grateful.

Avril Maponga, Stewart Clarke and Jack Christou in the show

Photo Credit: Manuel Harlan

What do you hope audiences take away from Stranger Things: The First Shadow?

For me, I want people to realise that these characters are just human - they are just people. Henry was just a boy. Obviously, he goes on to be a crazy, evil villain, but he wasn't always that way. So to treat everyone with openness and kindness.

And finally, how would you describe Stranger Things: The First Shadow in one word?

Relentless! It does not stop. And I think that is what is so magical and epic about the show. You come, sit down and do not stop - it's really a rollercoaster. You will not be sitting there bored. It is relentless.