STANDING AT THE SKY'S EDGE Will Transfer to the West End in 2024

Performances will begin in February 2024.

Apr. 03, 2023  
The critically acclaimed Sheffield Theatres' production of Standing at the Sky's Edge will transfer to the Gillian Lynne Theatre, in London's West End, from February 2024. The new British musical won 'Best New Musical' with Sheffield singer-songwriter, Richard Hawley and Tom Deering winning 'Best Original Score and New Orchestrations' at last night's 2023 Olivier Awards ceremony at the Royal Albert Hall. Dates, including assisted performances, casting and booking information to be announced. Sign up for more news and pre-sale access at SkysEdgeMusical.com.

Standing at the Sky's Edge was originally written as a love letter to Sheffield and an ode to the iconic Park Hill Estate. Directed by Sheffield Theatres' Artistic Director, Robert Hastie, featuring songs by Richard Hawley and with book by Chris Bush, it charts the hopes and dreams of three generations over the course of six tumultuous decades. Revealing the history of modern Britain, through the stories of this iconic housing estate, Standing at the Sky's Edge, is a heartfelt exploration of the power of community and what it is we all call home.

First commissioned by Sheffield Theatres and Various Productions, Standing at the Sky's Edge had its world premiere at the Crucible Theatre in 2019. Following a hugely successful, sold-out run, it returned to the Crucible Theatre in December 2022, selling out again, before making its London premiere in The National Theatre's Olivier theatre in early 2023 where it continued to sell-out and receive standing ovations.

Composer, Richard Hawley said:

"In all honesty I never really thought this story would leave the inside of our minds but to see it blossom and grow from a heartfelt set of ideas exchanged in a Sheffield pub to sell out shows at the Crucible

and National theatres every single night has been a very powerful experience. The drive, focus and determination to allow the voices and history of Park Hill to be heard at last by everyone involved has been equally mind-blowing. This would've been more than enough for me to say the least...but the West End?...next you'll be telling me Sheffield Wednesday are going up this season!"

Playwright, Chris Bush said:

"Making Standing at the Sky's Edge has been the most extraordinary and rewarding experience of my professional career. To see audiences at The National Theatre leap to their feet for these characters and these stories with the same enthusiasm as those in Sheffield has meant the world to me. For all its hyper-specificity, the last few months have cemented for us that these themes of home, of love, of fresh starts and second chances, are utterly universal. I'm absolutely thrilled that we'll get to introduce Park Hill to a whole new set of audiences in 2024."

Director, Robert Hastie said:

"We've all been thrilled by the response to Standing at the Sky's Edge during great runs at the Sheffield Crucible and The National Theatre. It's a massive achievement by everyone involved to have told this story with such passion and commitment that we're now able to announce this transfer to the Gillian Lynne, the perfect theatre for this story's next chapter. I'm enormously proud and excited."

Standing at the Sky's Edge has also won 'Best Musical Production' at the UK Theatre Awards in 2019 and the 2020 South Bank Sky Arts Award for Theatre.

Hastie is joined by set and costume designer, Ben Stones; choreographer, Lynne Page; music supervisor, arranger and orchestrator, Tom Deering; lighting designer Mark Henderson; sound designer, Bobby Aitken and wigs, hair & make-up designer, Cynthia De La Rosa.




YolanDa Brown and Rob Madge Join LOVE IN MIND Concert at the Southbank Centre Photo
YolanDa Brown and Rob Madge Join LOVE IN MIND Concert at the Southbank Centre
Award-winning saxophonist YolanDa Brown OBE DL has been announced as the host of the Love In Mind concert taking place on 30th April at the Southbank Centre to launch the Harvey Parker Trust, a new charity supporting the mental health and well-being of young creatives.
Show Of The Month: Tickets From £30 for WE WILL ROCK YOU Photo
Show Of The Month: Tickets From £30 for WE WILL ROCK YOU
Show Of The Month: Tickets From £30 for We Will Rock You 21 years since it all began… the world’s favourite rock theatrical returns home!
Review: BBC SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA WITH IAN McEWAN, Barbican Hall Photo
Review: BBC SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA WITH IAN McEWAN, Barbican Hall
In this special and one-off event led by the BBC Proms, author of Atonement and one of the finest writers of his generation, Ian McEwan collaborates with the BBC symphony Orchestra and reads extracts from his own works with music curated around his readings and a special guest appearance from jazz singer Emma Smith.
Review: WHEN WE DIED, Jermyn Street Theatre Photo
Review: WHEN WE DIED, Jermyn Street Theatre
After having her run at VAULT Festival rudely interrupted by the pandemic three years ago, Alexandra Donnachie is currently touring her self-penned one-woman-show When We Died. It’s the touching confessional of a woman who normalises death and finally finds the solace she needs to move on. Directed by Andy Routledge, the piece is permeated by a quiet heartbreak on a white clinical set.

