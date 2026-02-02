SPITFIRE GIRLS Unveils Full Cast For Second UK Tour

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Tilted Wig has announced full casting for SPITFIRE GIRLS, a new play written by Katherine Senior, which will embark on a second major UK tour in spring 2026. The tour will open at Theatre Royal Winchester on February 26 and will run at venues across the UK through May 23, 2026.

Senior will return to the production in the role of Bett, joined by original cast members Kirsty Cox as Joy/C.O. and Jack Hulland as Dad/Frank. New to the company are Hannah Morrison as Dotty, Katriona Brown sharing the role of Bett, and Paul Brown as Tom/Jimmy. Morrison’s stage credits include Plaza Suite at the Savoy Theatre and Truth/Reconciliation at the Old Red Lion Theatre and Edinburgh Festival Fringe. Brown has previously toured in Crimes On Centre Court and Around the World in 80 Days, while Paul Brown’s theatre work includes Groan Ups at the Vaudeville Theatre, Potted Potter on US and Republic of Ireland tours, and Macbeth at Leeds Playhouse.

Spitfire Girls is inspired by the true stories of women who served as pilots during World War II. Set in 1959, the play follows two women reunited decades after the war as they reflect on their shared past and the bonds forged during their service. The production marks the 80th anniversary year of the end of World War II and explores themes of courage, loss, and resilience.

“It's built for us, isn't it? The Spitfire. Built for women.”

The play premiered at MAST Mayflower Southampton in March 2025 before touring to ten venues. Tilted Wig has continued to develop new touring models for working parents, including the decision to share a leading role across the tour. In connection with this approach, the company collaborated with Parents and Carers in Performing Arts to produce a case study documenting the impact of this practice.

The production is presented by Tilted Wig and Mayflower Southampton in association with Theatre Royal Winchester as part of Play to the Crowd. It is directed by Seán Aydon with design by Sarah Beaton, lighting by Peter Small, original music by Eamonn O’Dwyer, and movement direction by Stephen Moynihan. The production has been developed with support from The National Theatre Generate Programme and is working in partnership with the Royal British Legion.

The published playtext of Spitfire Girls was released by Concord Theatricals under its Samuel French imprint in March 2025. The production is recommended for audiences aged 10 and above.

TOUR DATES 2026

26-28 February Winchester Theatre Royal

5-7 March Royal & Derngate Northampton

17-21 March Buxton Opera House

24-28 March Yvonne Arnaud Theatre, Guildford

7-11 April Cambridge Arts Theatre

14-18 April Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds

21-25 April Theatr Clwyd

28 April to 2 May Watford Palace

5-9 May Salisbury Playhouse

12-16 May Theatre By The Lake Keswick

21-23 May Stephen Joseph Theatre, Scarborough

26-30 May Bolton Octagon