EVERYBODY’S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE Updated 10th Anniversary Tour To Include Brand New Song 

Following a record-breaking three-year West End residency, two sold-out UK & Ireland Tours and Amazon Studios award-winning film, the smash-hit and critically acclaimed musical Everybody’s Talking About Jamie returns for the 10th Anniversary Tour featuring a brand new song from Dan Gillespie Sells and Tom MacRae.

It will open in Leeds 10 years after the original opening at the Sheffield Crucible prior to the West End, national tours and playing across the world including USA, Korea, Japan and Italy. Jamie is coming home to the UK again for possibly the last time.

The tour will open at Leeds Grand Theatre on 15 January 2027 before visiting Chester, Sunderland, Sheffield, Manchester, Wimbledon, Liverpool, Glasgow, Birmingham, Aylesbury, Oxford, and Woking. Further tour dates and casting to be announced.

Jamie New is sixteen and lives on a council estate in Sheffield.

Jamie doesn’t quite fit in.

Jamie is terrified about the future.

Jamie is going to be a sensation.

Supported by his brilliant loving mum and surrounded by his friends, Jamie overcomes prejudice, beats the bullies and steps out of the darkness, into the spotlight.

This ‘Funny, outrageous, touching’ (Daily Telegraph), musical sensation is to be experienced by all the family and not to be missed! With an original score of catchy pop tunes that will ‘blow the roof off the Theatre’ (Mail on Sunday) by lead singer-songwriter of The Feeling, Dan Gillespie Sells and writer Tom MacRae (Doctor Who), this ‘Sparkling coming-of-age musical’ (The Times) will have everybody talking about Jamie for years to come. Sixteen: the edge of possibility.

Time to make your dreams come true.

Nica Burns, Producer, said “Ten years ago I got on a train to Sheffield to see the final matinee of Everybody’s Talking About Jamie and ten years later this heart-lifting true story with wonderful songs has played every inhabited continent. Join us on our tenth anniversary tour with a new song, a sparkling cast and a story that will make you laugh cry, sing and want to dance. A show for everyone.”

Jonathan Butterell (Director), Dan Gillespie Sells (Music) and Tom MacRae (book and lyrics) said “It will be 10 years in February next year since Jamie New first stepped out into the world. 10 years since the people of Sheffield laughed and cried and celebrated his story at The Crucible. 10 years since Nica Burns and Nimax Theatres brought Jamie to London and sent him off dancing on his own two sparkling feet.

Jamie’s courage in unveiling himself in all his glorious, fabulous joy has been applauded by millions of people in dozens of countries, and next year, to celebrate the show’s 10th birthday, he will be returning home to stages all around the UK.

We were inspired by the true story of Jamie and Margaret Campbell, and we are thrilled that their story is still inspiring the world with its sass-filled magic.

We could not be more grateful for the Jamie family we share across the globe, and are so excited to bring a new Jamie, Margaret, Pritti, Hugo, Ray, Miss Hedge and Dean, plus all the wonderful drag queens and year 11s, back together and out into UK theatres next year. In the place where we belong.”