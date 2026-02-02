THE DETECTIVE DOG Returns To The Stage For 10th Anniversary UK Tour

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Tiny and Tall Productions will bring its stage adaptation of THE DETECTIVE DOG back to theatres across the UK this spring, marking the 10th anniversary of Julia Donaldson and Sara Ogilvie’s bestselling children’s book.

The production, created specifically for Deaf and hard of hearing family audiences, will tour from late March through May, featuring puppetry, original music, and integrated accessibility throughout the performance.

The show follows Nell, a dog with an extraordinary sense of smell and a love of listening to stories. When a book mysteriously disappears at her owner Peter’s school, Nell sets out to solve the case, using her detective skills to uncover the culprit. The story explores the bond between a young boy and his dog while inviting audiences to follow along in an interactive theatrical experience. Nell is brought to life through puppetry by Tiny and Tall Productions’ Artistic Director Tess Bide.

Bide said the company is excited to revisit the production after its 2025 stage debut, citing strong responses from both Deaf and hearing audiences. She noted that the company aims to continue expanding access to children’s theatre by working closely with Deaf artists and embedding accessibility into every aspect of the production.

First published in 2016 by Macmillan Children’s Books, The Detective Dog is written by Julia Donaldson CBE and illustrated by Sara Ogilvie. The stage adaptation is directed by Peta Maurice and was commissioned by ARC Stockton and Barnsley Civic. The tour is supported by Arts Council England. The production also includes a pre-show interactive scent activity, allowing families to engage with the show’s themes before the performance begins.

DATES AND VENUES

25 March 2026

The Welfare Ystradgynlais

Brecon Road, Ystradgynlais, Swansea SA9 1JJ

https://thewelfare.co.uk/Shows/tiny-tall-productions-detective-dog/

29–30 March 2026

Haverhill Arts Centre

High Street, Haverhill CB9 8AR

https://haverhillartscentre.co.uk/performance/the-detective-dog/

1–2 April 2026

Belgrade Theatre

Belgrade Square, Corporation Street, Coventry CV1 1GS

https://www.belgrade.co.uk/events/the-detective-dog/

4 April 2026

Tiverton Community Arts Theatre

Bolham Road, Tiverton EX16 6SQ

https://tivertontheatre.com/events/the-detective-dog/

7–8 April 2026

Norwich Puppet Theatre

St James Court, Whitefriars, Norwich NR3 1TN

https://www.tickettailor.com/events/norwichpuppettheatre/2025403

9 April 2026

Stamford Arts Centre

27 St Mary’s Street, Stamford PE9 2DL

https://www.stamfordartscentre.com/whats-on/all-shows/the-detective-dog/13969

10–11 April 2026

Heywood Civic

LCpl Stephen Shaw MC Way, Heywood OL10 1LW

https://heywoodcivic.co.uk/event/the-detective-dog/

13–14 April 2026

Redgrave Theatre

Percival Road, Clifton, Bristol BS8 3LE

https://redgravetheatre.com/event/2026/04/the-detective-dog/2294/

18–19 April 2026

Gala Durham

1 Millennium Place, Durham DH1 1WA

https://galadurham.co.uk/galapost/the-detective-dog/

2–3 May 2026

The Dukes

Moor Lane, Lancaster LA1 1QE

https://dukeslancaster.org/whats-on/theatre/the-detective-dog-by-julia-donaldson

10 May 2026

Cheltenham Playhouse

47–53 Bath Road, Cheltenham GL53 7HG

https://cheltplayhouse.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/shows/1173674478

16 May 2026

Z-Arts

335 Stretford Road, Hulme, Manchester M15 5ZA

https://www.z-arts.org/events/the-detective-dog/

17 May 2026

Lakeside Arts

Portland Building, University of Nottingham, University Park, Nottingham NG7 2RD

https://www.lakesidearts.org.uk/

26–27 May 2026

Trinity Theatre

Church Road, Royal Tunbridge Wells TN1 1JP

https://trinitytheatre.net/events/the-detective-dog/

28–31 May 2026

Theatre Royal Plymouth

Royal Parade, Plymouth PL1 2TR

https://theatreroyal.com/