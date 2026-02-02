THE DETECTIVE DOG Returns To The Stage For 10th Anniversary UK Tour

The family production marks a decade of Julia Donaldson and Sara Ogilvie’s picture book with a spring tour across the UK.
Tiny and Tall Productions will bring its stage adaptation of THE DETECTIVE DOG back to theatres across the UK this spring, marking the 10th anniversary of Julia Donaldson and Sara Ogilvie’s bestselling children’s book.
The production, created specifically for Deaf and hard of hearing family audiences, will tour from late March through May, featuring puppetry, original music, and integrated accessibility throughout the performance.
The show follows Nell, a dog with an extraordinary sense of smell and a love of listening to stories. When a book mysteriously disappears at her owner Peter’s school, Nell sets out to solve the case, using her detective skills to uncover the culprit. The story explores the bond between a young boy and his dog while inviting audiences to follow along in an interactive theatrical experience. Nell is brought to life through puppetry by Tiny and Tall Productions’ Artistic Director Tess Bide.
Bide said the company is excited to revisit the production after its 2025 stage debut, citing strong responses from both Deaf and hearing audiences. She noted that the company aims to continue expanding access to children’s theatre by working closely with Deaf artists and embedding accessibility into every aspect of the production.
First published in 2016 by Macmillan Children’s Books, The Detective Dog is written by Julia Donaldson CBE and illustrated by Sara Ogilvie. The stage adaptation is directed by Peta Maurice and was commissioned by ARC Stockton and Barnsley Civic. The tour is supported by Arts Council England. The production also includes a pre-show interactive scent activity, allowing families to engage with the show’s themes before the performance begins.
25 March 2026
The Welfare Ystradgynlais
Brecon Road, Ystradgynlais, Swansea SA9 1JJ
https://thewelfare.co.uk/Shows/tiny-tall-productions-detective-dog/
29–30 March 2026
Haverhill Arts Centre
High Street, Haverhill CB9 8AR
https://haverhillartscentre.co.uk/performance/the-detective-dog/
1–2 April 2026
Belgrade Theatre
Belgrade Square, Corporation Street, Coventry CV1 1GS
https://www.belgrade.co.uk/events/the-detective-dog/
4 April 2026
Tiverton Community Arts Theatre
Bolham Road, Tiverton EX16 6SQ
https://tivertontheatre.com/events/the-detective-dog/
7–8 April 2026
Norwich Puppet Theatre
St James Court, Whitefriars, Norwich NR3 1TN
https://www.tickettailor.com/events/norwichpuppettheatre/2025403
9 April 2026
Stamford Arts Centre
27 St Mary’s Street, Stamford PE9 2DL
https://www.stamfordartscentre.com/whats-on/all-shows/the-detective-dog/13969
10–11 April 2026
Heywood Civic
LCpl Stephen Shaw MC Way, Heywood OL10 1LW
https://heywoodcivic.co.uk/event/the-detective-dog/
13–14 April 2026
Redgrave Theatre
Percival Road, Clifton, Bristol BS8 3LE
https://redgravetheatre.com/event/2026/04/the-detective-dog/2294/
18–19 April 2026
Gala Durham
1 Millennium Place, Durham DH1 1WA
https://galadurham.co.uk/galapost/the-detective-dog/
2–3 May 2026
The Dukes
Moor Lane, Lancaster LA1 1QE
https://dukeslancaster.org/whats-on/theatre/the-detective-dog-by-julia-donaldson
10 May 2026
Cheltenham Playhouse
47–53 Bath Road, Cheltenham GL53 7HG
https://cheltplayhouse.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/shows/1173674478
16 May 2026
Z-Arts
335 Stretford Road, Hulme, Manchester M15 5ZA
https://www.z-arts.org/events/the-detective-dog/
17 May 2026
Lakeside Arts
Portland Building, University of Nottingham, University Park, Nottingham NG7 2RD
https://www.lakesidearts.org.uk/
26–27 May 2026
Trinity Theatre
Church Road, Royal Tunbridge Wells TN1 1JP
https://trinitytheatre.net/events/the-detective-dog/
28–31 May 2026
Theatre Royal Plymouth
Royal Parade, Plymouth PL1 2TR
https://theatreroyal.com/
