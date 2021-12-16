SOLT and UK Theatre Release Statement on the Rise of Covid-19 Cases

SOLT and UK Theatre have released a statement regarding the developing situation of the rise in Covid cases in the United Kingdom and its effect on the theatre industry:

"The current rise in Covid cases is creating a challenging situation for theatres UK-wide during the sector's most important time of year. While ticket sales remain strong for the Christmas period, show cancellations due to cast and crew illness - compounded by Covid-related audience refund and exchange requests - is creating an increasingly bleak outlook for venues over the next few crucial weeks.

The majority of theatres remain open, however, with producers doing everything they can to offer much-needed entertainment while prioritising the safety and confidence of audiences, staff and performers, in accordance with official guidance and our industry-wide See it Safely measures. We are hugely grateful to the audiences which continue to support us.

We call on Government to recognise that, while our sector understands and welcomes many of the Plan B measures, imposing any further restrictions without targeted financial support for theatres, and individuals that work in the sector, would be a devastating blow to an industry which has already suffered an incredibly difficult 20 months."