Royal Albert Hall Announces Full Autumn Programme for Elgar Room Shows

The Royal Albert Hall has announced full details of its autumn Elgar Room series, including two National Album Week interview events in October. Celebrating the 40th anniversary of Haircut 100's debut album Pelican West and Too Rye Ay by Dexys Midnight Runners, both bands will be discussing their classic releases in the 200-capacity venue.

As part of the UK/Australia season 2021/22, This Is Us: A Musical Reflection of Australia marks the first performance of the Elgar Room's autumn programme on Saturday 3 September. Guitarist brothers Slava and Leonard Grigoryan incorporate classical, jazz and contemporary influences into 18 original compositions, all inspired by objects selected from the National Museum of Australia.

Meanwhile Soul at the Hall celebrates emerging talent in the UK soul scene on Saturday 15 October with artists Emma Noble, Laville and newcomers Mad Yella all performing with a full band, alongside guest DJ's Eddie Piller and Dom Ore.

Lucy Noble, Artistic Director of the Royal Albert Hall said: "We are incredibly proud of how our Elgar Room programme continues to expand what the Hall has to offer concertgoers. From our National Album Week events with Haircut 100 and Dexys Midnight Runners, to eclectic performances from the likes of All Day Breakfast Café and Plumm as part of our Late Night Jazz programme, these shows continue to give our audiences the opportunity to experience a range of incredibly diverse shows in an intimate setting."

Multi-award winning singer-songwriter Zara McFarlane will be performing songs from across all four of her studio albums on Sunday 9 October, while pianist and composer Dirk Maassen will perform a morning recital on Saturday 5 November with songs from his recent album Time.

The Hall's Late Night Jazz series returns with performances from disco-infused All Day Breakfast Café, emerging saxophonist Rachael Cohen, genre-crossing Plumm, Parliamentary Jazz Award 2020 nominee Dominic Ingham Quintet and swing-jazz throwbacks The Shirt Tail Stompers present the Hall's first relaxed Late Night Jazz concert. The series also includes highlights from November's EFG London Jazz Festival, with performances from BBC Young Musician 2020 semi-finalist Roella Olloro and drum and piano duo Seb Rochford and Kit Downes. Banah also presents Jaziyyat - a jazz revival of classics that have shaped the Arabic music industry since the 1930's. The festive-favourite injected Jazz at the Movies - A Swingin' Christmas and ISQ complete the extensive third and final series for 2022 in December. Previous Late Night Jazz performers include Olivier Award winning Jessie Buckley, acclaimed jazz artist Emma Smith who now hosts a weekly show on BBC Radio 3, and London-based jazz collective Nerija, who have since gone on to perform on Later with... Jools Holland.

And Classical Coffee Mornings provides Royal College of Music students the opportunity to perform intimate recitals on Sunday mornings. Autumn's performers include multi-recital winning Flora Clapham, Granger Award-winning pianist Tuna Dynomez, Jack Tyndale-Biscoe, who is currently recording his debut album, and violinist and piano duo Maria Gîlicel & Tolga Ün.

After premiering in 2017, Lily and Bear returns to the Elgar Room with Lisa Stubbs' children's book being adapted for stage with songs and music once more with animation and puppetry.

Tickets for all Elgar Room shows are now on sale. The Hall has been celebrating its 150th birthday with celebrations extending until 2023 and is financially recovering following closures throughout the pandemic in 2020 and 2021.

Find more information and full listings here.