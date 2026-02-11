Richard Kind Joins THE PRODUCERS For Seven Weeks Only

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Richard Kind will star as Max Bialystock opposite Marc Antolin’s Leo Bloom in the critically acclaimed, major West End revival of The Producers for seven weeks only at the Garrick Theatre.

Kind will begin performances on Monday 23 March, temporarily stepping into the role while Andy Nyman departs to open the world premiere production of The Psychic (co-written with Jeremy Dyson) at York Theatre Royal. Nyman will return to the role from 11 May.

Kind previously played Max Bialystock on Broadway in 2004, succeeding Nathan Lane, and later reprised the role in the 2012 Hollywood Bowl production.

Richard Kind said today, “Mel Brooks is a genius. Every time I come back to The Producers, I’m reminded what a comic masterpiece it is - the jokes, the infectious energy of the story, the sheer audacity of it all - it still feels as fresh as ever. I’m so thrilled to be returning to the iconic role of Max Bialystock; this is a hat trick for me – they just can’t keep me away! I’ll be sure to keep Andy’s fedora warm for his return, and I’m excited to dive into rehearsals. It’s good to be back.”



Mel Brooks added, “When I learned we needed an actor to briefly fill Andy’s nearly unfillable shoes, only one name came to mind. Richard Kind is a true force of nature—he’s got enough talent and energy to fill two stages! I am beyond thrilled for audiences at The Garrick to experience his Max Bialystock. London, get ready; you’re in for a hilarious ride!



Richard Kind returns to the London stage to play Max Bialystock, having previously appeared as Nathan Detroit in Guys and Dolls at the Phoenix Theatre. His other theatre credits include The Big Knife (Todd Haimes Theatre, NYC - Drama Desk Award winner and Tony Award nominee), The Tale of the Allergist’s Wife (Ethel Barrymore Theatre, NYC), Candide (Lincoln Center, NYC), Bounce (Kennedy Center, Washington D.C.), and All In: Comedy About Love (Hudson Theatre, NYC). His television credits include Mad About You (as series regular Dr. Mark Devanow), Spin City (as series regular Paul Lassiter), Only Murders in the Building (as series regular Vince Fish), Curb Your Enthusiasm, East New York, and The Watcher; and his voice work for television includes, Summer Camp Island, Big Mouth, and American Dad!. His film credits include Argo, A Serious Man, The Visitor, The Station Agent, Tick, Tick… Boom!, Obvious Child, Auggie, Andover, All We Had, and The Lennon Report. His voice work for film includes A Bug’s Life, Inside Out, Cars, and Toy Story 3. He also appears in Netflix’s live talk show John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s in LA.

With a book by Mel Brooks and Thomas Meehan, and music and lyrics by Mel Brooks, the production is directed by Patrick Marber. The show transferred from the Menier Chocolate Factory following its acclaimed, sold-out run in late 2024.