THE PRODUCERS Extends Run at the Garrick Theatre 

The Producers has extended its run at the Garrick Theatre, with performances now booking until 19 September 2026. With a book by Mel Brooks and Thomas Meehan, and music and lyrics by Mel Brooks, the production is directed by Patrick Marber. The show transferred from the Menier Chocolate Factory following its acclaimed, sold-out run earlier this year.

Artistic Director of the Menier Chocolate Factory David Babani said, “I’m thrilled that our revival of The Producers is extending at the Garrick Theatre. Patrick Marber’s take on Mel Brooks’ musical still retains the sharp satirical humour of the original but also allows audiences to laugh at things that still remain relevant today.”

Cast: Andy Nyman (Max Bialystock), Marc Antolin (Leo Bloom), Trevor Ashley (Roger DeBris), Raj Ghatak (Carmen Ghia), Harry Morrison (Franz Liebkind), Joanna Woodward (Ulla), Alex Lodge (Storm Trooper), Kelsie-Rae Marshall (Hold-Me-Touch-Me), Nolan Edwards, Michael Franks, Esme Kennedy, Sinead Kenny, Josh Kiernan, Kate Parr, Emma Robotham-Hunt, Pierce Rogan, Hollie Jane Stephens, Jermain Woods, Ryan Pidgen (Standby Max). They are joined by Megan Armstron, Gabrielle Cocca, Olly Christopher, and Matt Gillett.

Director: Patrick Marber; Choreographer: Lorin Latarro; Set Designer: Scott Pask;

Costume Designer: Paul Farnsworth; Lighting Designer: Tim Lutkin; Sound Designer:

Paul Groothuis; Wigs, Hair & Makeup Designer: Betty Marini; Musical Supervisor & Dance Arranger: Gareth Valentine; Orchestrators: Larry Blank and Mark Cumberland; Musical Director: Matthew Samer; Associate Director: Lily Dyble; Associate Choreographer (US): Michaeljon Slinger; Associate Choreographer (UK): Anna Woodside; Associate Set Designer: Orit Jacoby Carroll; Associate Lighting Designer: Harvey Ebbage; Associate Sound Designer: Simon King; Assistant Musical Director: John Reddel; Resident Director: Matt Gillett

The first major London revival of Mel Brooks’ The Producers has exploded onto the West End, transferring to the Garrick Theatre after its sold-out run at the Menier Chocolate Factory.

Based on Brooks’ cult classic film, the original Broadway production won a record-breaking twelve Tony Awards, and this revival proves why. When down-on-his-luck producer Max Bialystock teams up with timid accountant Leo Bloom to stage a surefire flop, their scheme backfires with thunderous applause and unstoppable laughter.