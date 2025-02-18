Review: THE SHARK IS BROKEN, Richmond Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The premise of The Shark is Broken is deceptively simple; three men in a boat, waiting and talking. We meet the cast of a new film in 1974 when Bruce the mechanical shark, necessary for the whole shoot, is indeed broken. Robert Shaw, Roy Scheider, and Richard Dreyfuss would go on to star in the iconic 1975 film Jaws which sparked a lifelong fear of the ocean for many.

The three actors are bored waiting for the shark to be fixed and bickering about whether the film is worth their efforts. As the trio drink, argue and confess, the legendary feud between Shaw and Dreyfuss is also building.

Returning to the role of Shaw and co-author of the show is Ian Shaw, who happens to be the son of the late actor Robert, who died in 1978 at 51, when Ian was only eight. The show was inspired by Ian's discovery of Robert's drinking diary back in 2017. Since then the show has gone to the Edninburgh Fringe, the West End and Broadway.

It is a touching, spiky and eloquent portrayal of his father, which pulls no punches as it tackles Shaw’s ego and burgeoning alcohol problems head on. One particularly poignant moment comes when Shaw describes losing his father to suicide when he was a child. The resonance of the actor speaking about his own grandfather is palpable.

Ashley Margolis as more a figure of fun as Drefuss, portrayed as rather stupid and radiating youthful energy as he bounces around the boat's cabin, always moving and chattering.

Dan Fredenburgh is tanned, laid back and amiable Scheider, mediating between the bickering Shaw and Drefuss. There is a lovely chemistry between the trio, even if you feel that Shaw is about to murder Drefuss at any moment.

Dan Fredenburgh

Photo Credit: Manuel Harlan

Martha Geelan takes up the tour direction following Guy Masterson and keeps the pace throughout the 90 minute run. Shaw and Joseph Nixon's writing ensures that something is always happening, even though the play is essentially about three men passing the time in a boat.

It helps to be familiar with the film to get the most out of the associated references. Hindsight is a comic gift here; as Scheider points out that there'll never be another American President so corrupt as Nixon, the bitter irony is not lost. He also states that he would never star in a sequel to the film; Jaws 2 came out in 1978 starring Schieder. It is also more than a little amusing how the actors are so sceptical of the film’s young director; a certain Steven Spielberg.

Duncan Henderson’s design gives us a cross section of the boat itself, complemented by Nina Dunn’s lovely video design that puts us in the middle of the ocean and the sky. The three actors look strikingly alike to their screen counterparts, with careful hair and costume choices, down to Drefuss' double denim and Shaw's iconic fisherman's hat.

It’s a testament to its enduring place in pop culture that this tour celebrates the 50th anniversary of the film. Although the show is very much a love letter to the film and Robert Shaw himself, it holds up on its own as a highly entertaining, touching and funny show.

The Shark is Broken is at Richmond Theatre until 22 February, then touring UK and Ireland until 17 May

Photo Credits: Manuel Harlan

