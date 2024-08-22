Review: SHIFTERS, Duke of York's Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Lynette Linton is certainly a woman to watch. As artistic director of The Bush Theatre, she has always championed work from British writers, particularly non-white voices. Shifters marks yet another successful work making its way to West End under her direction: an eloquent and very funny depiction of two young black British people, navigating their way through a waxing and waning relationship. It is a bittersweet, intelligent and exciting piece of theatre.

We meet Dre at his beloved Nana's wake. Enter Des; a friend and sometime lover, reunited with Dre after eight years apart. Their story is told alternately from each perspective, a non-sequitur narrative between the past and present. If this sounds familiar, you would be right. There are more than a few shades of Nick Payne’s Constellations here, but Shifters focuses on the all-consuming, intoxicating feelings of first love and the realities and challenges of a relationship, rather than quantum physics.

Both actors return to their original roles: an excellent decision, as both show huge talent. Tosin Cole is gorgeously laid back, relaxed and informal as Dre. Heather Agyepong's Des is more agitated, quick-thinking and prone to be spiky, masking her lack of confidence.

Heather Agyepong as Des

Photo Credit: Marc Brenner

Both actors are excellent individually, although the vocal volume needs to be turned up a little at points. However, it is when they come together that something almost magical occurs. The chemistry between them is utterly convincing; every word they say and move they make is believable. Director Lynette Linton ensures that, for the length of the production, the huge range and depth of emotions the actors convey literally pours off the stage.

Benedict Lombe is the Congolese-British author whose debut play Lava in 2021 went on to win the Susan Smith Blackburn Prize. She has more than earned this West End transfer, after a very successful run at the Bush Theatre earlier this year.

Incredibly, Lombe is only the third black British woman writer to have work performed in the West End; Natasha Gordon's Nine Night was the first and Yasmin Joseph’s J’Ouvert the second. Yes, Shifters is about two proudly black people (Dre is British-Nigerian, Des is British-Congolese) and their relationship, but Lombe deftly weaves in specific black cultural references with universal themes; love, family, growing up and ambition.

There are many moments that most people will be able to identify with: gently teasing someone you really like; approaching that moment where you feel you can confide in them; knowing they are the only person in the world who understands you and facing seemingly impossible choices about your future.

Tosin Cole as Dre

Photo Credit: Marc Brenner

The fluid structure and poetic composition makes what could be seen as a standard meet-cute rom-com as something much more profound and emotionally intelligent. The script is very funny, natural and astute. Structurally, the production would benefit from either trimming 15 minutes off the 100 minute running time or expanding on a few scenes, particularly ones referencing past trauma, which feel a little rushed.

Alex Berry's sparse set ensures all the focus remains on the couple, with Neil Austin's intelligent lighting design punctuating scenes in a way that makes the different times and places easy to follow.

Shifters is a sweet and touching rom-com, with a list of cast and creatives who make it something so much more.

Shifters is at the Duke of York's Theatre until 12 October

Photo Credits: Marc Brenner

Comments