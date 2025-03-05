Review: PICTURE YOU DEAD, Theatre Royal Brighton

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Local Brightonian legend Peter James brings yet another slick adaption of his Roy Grace novella series to the stage on a six-month UK Tour.

The latest stage adaptation - Picture You Dead - offers a lighter touch than some of the playwright’s previous work, which is something he himself confirmed during the post-show Q&A. Yet, despite its self-referential humour and cheesy jokes, the production still delivers a gripping mystery that keeps the audience guessing until the very end.

In this story, Roy Grace delves into the world of fine art, deception, and deadly secrets. When a couple stumbles upon what appears to be a valuable lost painting, they believe they’ve hit the jackpot. However, their discovery quickly entangles them in a dangerous web of crime, where powerful figures will stop at nothing to keep the past buried.

The cast brings a strong presence to the stage. George Rainsford returns as the charming yet understated Detective Roy Grace, anchoring the narrative with a quiet determination. Notable new additions include Jodie Steele, who showcases impressive versatility, and Peter Ash, who is engaging in his role as the lovable and roguish art forger Dave Hegarty. It's worth noting that the character of Dave Hegarty is based on a real person that Peter James encountered back in 2015, giving him the inspiration for the novel. The sartorial elegance of Nicholas Maude as Stuart Piper, the wealthy art collector, is the perfect counterpart to the sinister undertones he projects.

Adrian Linford's set design is a particular highlight, effortlessly transforming between a cosy home, an art studio, and a grand manor house. Thanks to some stunning paintings peppered across the stage - cleverly revealed to be forgeries of famous works - the set is injected with a classic beauty that one might not expect from a modern thriller in a touring production.

While the production largely succeeds, the use of sound is a notable weak spot. Act One could have utilised it more effectively, while in Act Two, certain sound effects felt chaotic and out of place - I did wonder if some were accidential. Additionally, microphone levels were inconsistent, with some lines being difficult to catch. A few technical adjustments would go a long way in refining the overall experience.

Despite these minor missteps, Picture You Dead adheres to a successful formula that fans of the adaptations have come to appreciate. There’s a comforting familiarity in the structure—you know what kind of ride you’re in for, yet you never truly know where the story will take you. It’s this balance of expectation and surprise that makes Picture You Dead an enjoyable watch.

Picture You Dead is running at Theatre Royal Brighton until 9 March, then touring

Photo Credits: Alastair Muir Photography

Reader Reviews