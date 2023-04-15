Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: HUMANS 2.0 BY CIRCA, Southbank Centre

Review: HUMANS 2.0 BY CIRCA, Southbank Centre

A philosophical slice of circus.

Apr. 15, 2023  

Review: HUMANS 2.0 BY CIRCA, Southbank Centre The title of Circa's Humans 2.0 has a double meaning: as well as being a new iteration of their 2017 show Humans, it explores what could be the saving future graces for our benighted species: trust, community and incredibly fit bodies.

Australia's Circa Contemporary Circus (to give them their full name) come with a particular mission: to "push the boundaries of the art form, blurring the lines between movement, dance, theatre and circus". What that means in practice here is a veritable smorgasbord of physicality from ten highly talented acrobats which blurs the boundaries of each of those art forms.

Creative director Yaron Lifschitz's theatre background is obvious from the off in the way his core themes are introduced and expounded. When not flying through the air or carrying each other around, the performers walk in patterns which suggest the passing of time or the circular nature of life. There's the occasional planned pratfall but, in general, there are few laughs with Lifschitz instead focusing on measured movements and showing how his group work together to form a cohesive unit.

Trust exercises - where someone jumps or falls into someone else's arms - are a pattern here with one deliberate fail providing some comedy value. Two-and three-person human totem poles which form pyramids ingrain a sense of community and collaboration. This is one show that deserves repeated viewing if only to let the more metaphorical elements sink in.

Humans 2.0 isn't just an intellectual exercise, though. The circus skills are chiefly drawn from the ground-based arts. One section is just a dazzling display of backflips, sideflips and cartwheels and there is good amount of vertical and horizontal acrobalance involving both male and female bases. When the aerial equipment does come into play, we are treated to exquisite and well-crafted solo routines on rope and straps plus an inventive swing sequence that brings everyone into play.

Lifschitz's production could just as easily have found an audience in London's high temple of dance Sadler's Wells or the smaller and more experimental venue The Place but is not a show for those hankering for a spit-and-sawdust variety show or the megabudget thrills and spills associated with the likes of Cirque du Soleil. This is one for the thinkers, the philosophers and the ponderers who wish to consider the human condition, human frailty and humanity's future (appropriately enough) through the medium of human bodies.

Humans 2.0 continues at Southbank Centre until Sunday 16 April.

Photo credit: Pedro Greig




Fashion Designer Grace Wales Bonner Collaborates With The National Youth Dance Company Photo
Fashion Designer Grace Wales Bonner Collaborates With The National Youth Dance Company
Sadler's Wells and NYDC Guest Artistic Director and Sadler's Wells Associate Artist Wayne McGregor CBE have announced that The National Youth Dance Company (NYDC) are collaborating with renowned fashion designer Grace Wales Bonner for new work celebrating the company's 10th anniversary.
Review: PRIVATE LIVES, Donmar Warehouse Photo
Review: PRIVATE LIVES, Donmar Warehouse
Fine performances and a good helping of laughs, but the violence throws a wet blanket over the fun
FURY AND ELYSIUM Comes to The Other Palace Studio This June Photo
FURY AND ELYSIUM Comes to The Other Palace Studio This June
Welcome to Weimar Berlin, but not as you know it. The brand new queer, revolutionary musical Fury and Elysium comes to The Other Palace Studio this summer, celebrating and placing centre stage the lives of three iconic Jewish women: writers, political revolutionaries and artists.
Photos: First Look at Gabriel Vick in MRS. DOUBTFIRE in London Photo
Photos: First Look at Gabriel Vick in MRS. DOUBTFIRE in London
All new photos have been released of Gabriel Vick in the iconic role of Mrs. Doubtfire. The highly anticipated musical production will begin performances in London at the newly refurbished Shaftesbury Theatre from Friday 12 May 2023, with a Press Night on Thursday 22 June. 

From This Author - Franco Milazzo

The Daily Beast were kind enough to call me "a man with an encyclopedic knowledge of the city’s underground culture" and who am I to disagree? If you have or know of a show which is... (read more about this author)


Review: AKRAM KHAN'S JUNGLE BOOK REIMAGINED, Sadler's WellsReview: AKRAM KHAN'S JUNGLE BOOK REIMAGINED, Sadler's Wells
April 6, 2023

In this contemporary dance version of the Rudyard Kipling classic, a grim future is played out against the backdrop of a climate crisis and mass human migration.
Review: PHANTOM PEAK: THE PLATYPUS PARADE, LondonReview: PHANTOM PEAK: THE PLATYPUS PARADE, London
April 4, 2023

Can the best get better? In my 2022 year-end roundup, I ranked Phantom Peak as my favourite immersive show of 2022, ahead of bigger shows like Punchdrunk’s The Burnt City and TV show-based drama Peaky Blinders: The Rise. The latest iteration has a new platypus theme and even more mysteries to solve but will it be enough to retain top spot?
Review: AKHNATEN, London ColiseumReview: AKHNATEN, London Coliseum
March 19, 2023

Who’s up for a three-hour long opera about the relatively unknown pharaoh Akhnaten? With the singing in Egyptian, Hebrew and Akkadian? With no surtitles? Based on the music of minimalist composer Phillip Glass? And with an entire troupe of jugglers? Us, that's who.
Review: ACCIDENTAL DEATH OF AN ANARCHIST, Lyric HammersmithReview: ACCIDENTAL DEATH OF AN ANARCHIST, Lyric Hammersmith
March 18, 2023

With references ripped from the headlines, this rocket-paced update of Dario Fo and Franca Rame’s Accidental Death Of An Anarchist is at once both deeply political and utterly hilarious.
Review: GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY (UK TOUR), New Wimbledon TheatreReview: GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY (UK TOUR), New Wimbledon Theatre
March 15, 2023

If John Steinbeck had been asked to create a musical, it may have looked something like this. Soundtracked by the songs of Bob Dylan, Girl From The North Country is, at heart, a bleak meditation on untimely death; not just physically due to illness, murder and suicide (though that’s here too) but also spiritually due to the death of ambition, the death of hope and, most cruelly, the death of love.
share