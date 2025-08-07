Review: ANNE BOLEYN: THE MUSICAL, Hever Castle

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



There are only a few names that, when spoken, hold such a weight that you feel almost as if you cannot carry them. Anne Boleyn, dare I say, is one of the most pivotal. Her story is one that is either at the forefront of your mind, or it should be. And bearing witness to it, in the home where she was stripped of any possible freedom, is something that is a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Historalia is marking their UK debut with their newest production, Anne Boleyn: The Musical, at the very heart of Anne’s childhood — Hever Castle.

Immersive theatre is a topic that, if executed well, can create a lasting impact on an audience member and rekindle the spark of live performance. Historalia has achieved just that. With an entirely custom-built outdoor auditorium, a stage that uses Hever Castle itself as a backdrop, and a new level of immersiveness by having the entire audience in headphones sharing the same channel, Anne Boleyn: The Musical offers audiences the perfect dose of emotionally charged and passionate theatre.

Photo Credit: Daniel Watson

Using live horses, movable sets, awe-inspiring costumes, and a beautifully captivating score to create the world around us, the production is unlike any you have seen before. Director Roxana Silbert is truly a master of her craft. Her attention to detail creatively immerses the audience in the Tudor era, leaving no room for error — just the perfect atmosphere.

With an entirely original score, it is clear that the fan favourites are the songs performed by Anne herself, embodied by actress Emily Lane. Accompanied by an age-diverse cast, the harmonies are a true blessing to the ears. Despite the audience only hearing the music through the headphones, every member of the cast has in-ears which allows them to focus on their harmony and keep in time.

Composer Sam Gevers and co-lyricists Sam Kenyon and Rebecca Night (who also wrote the book) form a dynamic trio of musical geniuses. Although, like many musicals, some songs are musically stronger than others, the talented cast brings them all to life in this two-and-a-half-hour spectacle. Every member of the ensemble is a talent in their own right, proving once again that ensemble is everything. Each and every one of them deserves their own spotlight.

Photo Credit: Daniel Watson

Emily Lane is a true masterclass of performing. With one of the clearest, healthiest, and most stunning voices to grace the stage, you cannot help but be in awe of her. Her ability to lead such a large ensemble, while never getting lost in the crowd, is a remarkable gift. If anything, attending the show just to hear her sing is highly recommended.

Mark Goldthorp’s portrayal of Henry VIII exemplifies emotional complexity. If you’ve seen the show or know how Anne’s story ends, you understand the role Henry plays in it. Disgust and anger are likely emotions you feel for him. However, Goldthorp is a marvel at prompting the audience to almost sympathise with Henry and view him in a slightly different light — although, he will never be truly forgiven.

Photo Credit: Daniel Watson

Anne Boleyn: The Musical is revolutionary — an undeniable shake-up in the UK theatre scene that is not to be missed.

Anne Boleyn: The Musical plays at Hever Castle for a limited run until 30 August

Photo Credits: Daniel Watson

Reader Reviews

