Review: SUNLAND, Riverside Studios

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Content Warning: this review references termination of pregnancy, mentions of suicide, and graphic scenes related to death

Evolution has always been seen as a 'necessity'. That for the human race to thrive and survive, we had to constantly be better, be more advanced, create new technology. For the most part, this is true, but as time goes on, the reality begins to set in. The Earth is dying. And humans caused it. SUNLAND at the Riverside Studios is opening up that conversation this month.

The play, written by Madeline Whitby, follows four young adults living out their final days in an abandoned Thai resort near the beach. Told through flashbacks and a series of disturbing events, the four friends try to come to terms with what really matters in the face of their impending destruction. Bo and Charlie are two friends who attend university together — drawn close by their mutual feelings of being misunderstood by those around them. Fran and Yael, however, have been on a long journey to find the perfect final resting spot.

When Bo and Charlie have to do the unthinkable after discovering a dying woman on the beach, their entire relationship changes, causing a rift within the group as Charlie begins to unravel a rather malicious side of herself.

Photo Credit: Maddy Whitby

The play itself is very enjoyable and thought-provoking, providing moments of comedy to balance out the emotional intensity of the circumstances. It offers a slightly dystopian approach to a subject that is very close to reality and has some very strong plot points. However, the moments of flashbacks can be a little unclear at first. It isn't until towards the middle or end of the play that the timeline starts to become clearer.

SUNLAND deals with many topics that can be just as triggering as they are provocative. This is something to bear in mind before attending the production (and an error I made). With scenes of termination of pregnancy, mentions of suicide, and graphic scenes related to death, SUNLAND is not for the faint-hearted. Theatre is meant to make you feel things, but sometimes those feelings don’t need to be so explicitly seen—especially when there are no prior trigger warnings provided before the show. Perhaps this is something to consider for future performances or productions?

Photo Credit: Maddy Whitby

The cast is truly talented.

Lily Walker stars as Charlie: the pessimistic friend who is facing the end of days with anger, perhaps not even a friend at all? Walker's performance is a true example of naturalistic acting and dedication to craft. One to watch, for sure.

Isaiah James-Mitchell plays Bo. Bo is the friend you can come to about anything, all while knowing they will do the things you don't want to do. James-Mitchell brings warmth to the cast, giving Bo a sense of light in their character, while making audiences want to protect them.

Fran, the friend who will love you to the end of the earth (literally) but will also give you the harsh truths, is played by Gigi Downey. Not the first performance I've seen from the actor, and hopefully not the last. Downey's dedication to character is showcased beautifully in this role — providing some of the most emotionally challenging scenes.

And rounding off the cast perfectly is Yael, played by Rebecca Goddard. The person who tries to bring optimism and keep the peace. A perfect contrast to Walker's Charlie. Goddard's performance is the glue that holds it all together. Beautiful work.

Photography/editing credits: Nicholas Georgievski and Natalie Bourque

All in all, this production is worth seeing to truly understand the impact we have on the planet, even if it is not directly in front of us. Inspiring political activism theatre.

SUNLAND played at the Riverside Studios from 14-20 July.

Reader Reviews

Need more UK / West End Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...