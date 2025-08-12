Review: A ROOF ABOVE MY HEAD, The Lion And Unicorn Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



There is something special about seeing the debut performance of an emerging theatre company made by, and for, recent graduates. The fresh perspective, along with thought-provoking ideas relevant to the times, is something that sticks with you. Poor Penny Production Company is paving the way for new theatre this week during the Camden Fringe with their first ever production: A Roof Above My Head.

The show tells the story of Tommy and Aaron. After being kicked out of his flat by his ‘dictator’ housemate, Baron, Tommy finds himself wasting away outside a nearby pub on 0% beer. Trying to escape the same dictator, who happens to be his boss, is Aaron – a bartender who is using his 30-minute break to decide what he even wants from life any more.

Photo Credit: @poorpennyco

Over the course of the evening, the pair share a cigarette (or three) and exchange stories of how they ended up in that very moment, allowing themselves space to open up and create a bond tied together by emotional vulnerability.

Using the simplicity of a single setting allows the audience to focus on the complexity of the dialogue and really tune in to the depth of the topics. Ranging from toxic masculinity in the face of men’s mental health, to simply working out what you want the course of your life to be. The script itself is free-flowing, giving the impression that it’s not scripted at all. Naturalistic acting is the pinnacle of this play, providing evidence that both actors are gifted on stage and in the creation process.

Youthful dialogue, reflecting the modern times we are experiencing while perfectly encapsulating what it means to be a person in your mid-twenties in London: the constant battle of trying to have a life rather than just an existence, while working 6-day weeks. A play for young people, by young people. Watching this piece allows you to either look back on your own struggles at that age, or helps you to see your current self reflected in the embodiment of someone on stage.

Photo Credit: @poorpennyco

Corey-Rhys Edwards plays the role of Tommy, while being one half of the creators behind Poor Penny Production Company, alongside co-producer and actor Jack Charlton Nevitt. Edwards’s ability to convey both emotional intelligence and weakness depending on the situation is impressive. The portrayal of sadness is nothing less than truthful—a genuine performance from the actor.

In the role of Aaron is Nevitt, an actor with a clear passion for what he does. Creating grounding and reassurance for Edwards’s character, Nevitt is a dedicated actor. Nothing about his portrayal of Aaron seems performative, and his ability to bounce off his fellow actor’s energy is a joy to watch.

The beauty of productions like this is the way the actors can shift the stakes and make every performance original and unique—the true essence of collaborative theatre. The future of this company seems very bright—a story to follow.

'A Roof Above My Head' plays at The Lion and Unicorn Theatre until August 13 as part of Camden Fringe.

Photo credits: @poorpennyco

