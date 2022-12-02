Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Vote Now 2022 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards
Review: 12:37, Finborough Theatre

Review: 12:37, Finborough Theatre

Pseudish take on Jewish nationalism falls at every hurdle.

Dec. 02, 2022  
Review: 12:37, Finborough Theatre

On one level 12:37 wants to ask pressing questions about Jewish nationalism; do the ends justify the means and so on. But Pascal's writing is so nebulous that it is stifles any ability to tell a basic story let alone answer major questions about self-identity and violence.

12:37 tells the story of Paul and Cecil, Jewish brothers raised in Ireland who stumble their way across history. They partake in the battle of Cable Street in 1936 and then the bombing of the King David Hotel in Jerusalem in 1947. On paper it has so much potential. There is espionage and romance: John le Carré in Jerusalem. The spy who came in from the heat. But Julia Pascal's script fails in just about every way. From the imagery to the nuts and bolts of dialogue, it's incredible how quickly it crumbles.

Dialogue is about as fluid as dough and the central characters are grossly unlikable. One has a cloyingly irritating habit of breaking into song in every other sentence. The other is a grumpy male nymphomaniac who never skips an opportunity to exhibit his libido (the less said about the laughably awkward sex scene, accompanied by a dirge rendition of It's a Long Way to Tipperary, the better). Other characters randomly flitter in and out. The brothers' mother, set up as a key character in the beginning, inexplicably vanishes in the second half.

The heightened sexuality is probably in service to the play's cumbersome metaphor for the Arab-Israeli conflict. The brothers, who espouse differing views on Zionism, fight over Rina who is heavily suggested to symbolise Palestine. The more one thinks about it the more insulting it is in its crass simplification of complex geo-politics, and not to mention a little misogynistic. Talking of crass, Rina is a Holocaust survivor for no other reason than to give her something to brood over, a laughably absurd handling of cultural trauma in name of shoehorning in some emotional weight.

Pascal, who directs as well, has no sense of stagecraft. The stage is choked by a chaotic set; ladders, props, some of which aren't used, are strewn across the tight space choking the performers. The resulting static elongates already arduous exchanges; the passage of time itself seemed to warp as a result. It was two hours long, but it could have been twenty.

One feels immensely for the performers. They have a good stab at trying to inject their characters with warmth and depth. But there is only so much they can do when they are constrained literally and metaphorically by Pascal's ludicrously arduous writing and directing.

12:37 runs at the Finborough Theatre until 21 December

Photography Credit: Yaron Lapid.




Photos: First Look at WICKIES: THE VANISHING MEN OF EILEAN MOR at Park Theatre Photo
Photos: First Look at WICKIES: THE VANISHING MEN OF EILEAN MOR at Park Theatre
All new production photos have been released for Wickies: The Vanishing Men of Eilean Mor at Park Theatre.  Written by Paul Morrissey, Wickies: The Vanishing Men of Eilean Mor, opened at the Park Theatre on St Andrew’s Day, Wednesday 30th November 2022.
Liza Pulman Brings THE HEART OF IT to The Other Palace Next Month Photo
Liza Pulman Brings THE HEART OF IT to The Other Palace Next Month
Singer, actress and comedienne Liza Pulman will bring her acclaimed tour de force The Heart of It to The Other Palace in 2023, with performances on Monday 23 and Monday 30 January.
Trevor Noahs OFF THE RECORD Tour is Coming to the UK Photo
Trevor Noah's OFF THE RECORD Tour is Coming to the UK
Trevor Noah will bring his show Off The Record to Glasgow's OVO Hydro on Tuesday 21 November 2023 and London's The O2 on Thursday 23 November 2023.
SAP Will Embark on UK Tour in 2023 Photo
SAP Will Embark on UK Tour in 2023
Following a critically acclaimed run at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, the award-winning SAP returns for an extensive UK Tour, including runs at London’s Soho Theatre, Birmingham Rep, The Marlowe Theatre in Canterbury, and Theatre by the Lake in Keswick, with further venues to be announced. 

From This Author - Alexander Cohen


Review: OTHELLO, National TheatreReview: OTHELLO, National Theatre
December 1, 2022

A forensic psychodrama that turns Othello's inner turmoil inside out.
Review: BAGHDADDY, Royal CourtReview: BAGHDADDY, Royal Court
November 25, 2022

There is an interesting theme emerging in the Royal Court's new season. Each play so far has been part of a paradigm shift towards exploring intensely personal stories and questions. It doesn't feel like a knee jerk reaction to a post Covid world. It feels like there is something more fundamental going on.
Review: ARMS AND THE MAN, Orange Tree TheatreReview: ARMS AND THE MAN, Orange Tree Theatre
November 24, 2022

A biting satire on Victorian romanticism propped up by knockout performances
Review: THE RAPE OF LUCRETIA, Royal Opera HouseReview: THE RAPE OF LUCRETIA, Royal Opera House
November 14, 2022

There is a growing trend of operas drawing inspiration from and working alongside the contemporary theatre world. Whether it is collaborations or borrowing ideas, in these tempestuous times for the performing arts our artistic ecosystem inevitably grows richer as a result.
Review: BLACKOUT SONGS, Hampstead TheatreReview: BLACKOUT SONGS, Hampstead Theatre
November 12, 2022

A tender study into the blurred boundaries between desire and addiction
share