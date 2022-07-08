Photos: Production Photos Released For THE SEAGULL

Brand new production photos have been released of Jamie Lloyd's The Seagull at the Harold Pinter Theatre, starring Emilia Clarke, Indira Varma and Daniel Monks.

A young woman is desperate for fame and a way out. A young man is pining after the woman of his dreams. A successful writer longs for a sense of achievement. An actress wants to fight the changing of the times. In an isolated home in the countryside where dreams are in tatters, hopes dashed, hearts broken and there is nowhere left to turn, the only option is to turn on each other.

Following on from the return of the critically-acclaimed, five-star production of Cyrano de Bergerac, The Jamie Lloyd Company brings Chekhov's tale of love and loneliness to the Harold Pinter Theatre from 29 June for 11 weeks only.

The Seagull is at the Harold Pinter Theatre until 10 September

Photo Credit: Marc Brenner

Daniel Monks as Konstantin

Emilia Clarke as Nina

Indira Varma as Arkadina & Jason Barnett as Shamrayev

Indira Varma as Arkadina

Mika Onyx Johnson as Medvedenko & Gerald Kyd as Dorn

Sophie Wu as Masha