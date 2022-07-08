Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Production Photos Released For THE SEAGULL

New pictures released of Jamie Lloyd's new production at the Harold Pinter Theatre

Register for UK / West End News

Get local news, offers & more...

Jul. 8, 2022  

Brand new production photos have been released of Jamie Lloyd's The Seagull at the Harold Pinter Theatre, starring Emilia Clarke, Indira Varma and Daniel Monks.

A young woman is desperate for fame and a way out. A young man is pining after the woman of his dreams. A successful writer longs for a sense of achievement. An actress wants to fight the changing of the times. In an isolated home in the countryside where dreams are in tatters, hopes dashed, hearts broken and there is nowhere left to turn, the only option is to turn on each other.

Following on from the return of the critically-acclaimed, five-star production of Cyrano de Bergerac, The Jamie Lloyd Company brings Chekhov's tale of love and loneliness to the Harold Pinter Theatre from 29 June for 11 weeks only.

The Seagull is at the Harold Pinter Theatre until 10 September

Photo Credit: Marc Brenner

Check out the photos below.

The Seagull
Daniel Monks as Konstantin
The Seagull
Emilia Clarke as Nina
The Seagull
The cast of The Seagull
The Seagull
Indira Varma as Arkadina & Jason Barnett as Shamrayev
The Seagull
Indira Varma as Arkadina
The Seagull
The cast of The Seagull
The Seagull
The cast of The Seagull
The Seagull
Jason Barnett, Gerald Kyd & Sara Powell
The Seagull
Mika Onyx Johnson as Medvedenko & Gerald Kyd as Dorn
The Seagull
The cast of The Seagull
The Seagull
Sophie Wu as Masha
The Seagull
Tom Rhys Harries as Trigorin


MacGyver Contest

Related Articles

From This Author - Aliya Al-Hassan

... (read more about this author)

Heidi Vaughan named as Tobacco Factory Theatres' new Artistic Director and CEO
July 5, 2022

Bristol’s Tobacco Factory Theatres have announced that Heidi Vaughan has been appointed as their new Artistic Director and Chief Executive, succeeding Mike Tweddle after six years in the role.
Save 38% on SECRET CINEMA PRESENTS DIRTY DANCING
July 5, 2022

Save 38% on Secret Cinema Presents Dirty Dancing
Show Of The Week: Exclusive Ticket Prices For MAGIC MIKE LIVE!
July 4, 2022

Get Exclusive Ticket Prices For MAGIC MIKE LIVE!
Review Roundup: RICHARD III, at the Royal Shakespeare Theatre
July 4, 2022

Directed by outgoing RSC Artistic Director Gregory Doran and starring Arthur Hughes, the new production of Shakespeare's Richard III has now opened at the Royal Shakespeare Theatre in Stratford-Upon-Avon. What did the critics think?
West End Theatres To Dim Lights in Honour of Peter Brook
July 4, 2022

London's West End theatres will dim their lights tonight in memory of British theatre and film director Peter Brook who has died aged 97.