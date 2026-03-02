Photos: Johannes Radebe, Matt Cardle and More in Rehearsal For KINKY BOOTS at the London Coliseum

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

All new rehearsal photos have been released of Strictly Come Dancing's Johannes Radebe and X-Factor winner Matt Cardle in the brand-new production of the Olivier, Tony and Grammy Award-winning Kinky Boots The Musical. Check out the photos below!

The show will strut into the London Coliseum for 17 weeks from 17 March 2026 to 11 July 2026 with a special Gala Night on Sunday 29 March in support of international charity WaterAid.

Kinky Boots stars Johannes Radebe as Lola and Matt Cardle as Charlie Price with Tosh Wanagho-Maud as Alternate Lola, Courtney Bowman as Lauren, Billie-Kay as Nicola, Billy Roberts as Don, Rachel Izen as Pat, Jessica Daley as Trish, Jonathan Dryden Taylor as Mr Price, Scott Paige as George and Liam Doyle as Harry. The cast is completed by Andy Barke, Kathryn Barnes, Cerys Burton, Kaya Farrugia, Nay-Nay, Keith Alexander, Nathan Daly, Kofi Dennis, Ru Fisher, Darnell Mathew-James, Liam McEvoy, Ashley-Jordon Packer, Cole Dunn, Annell Odartey, Jordan Isaac and Tori McDougall. The young company includes Sean Garcia Madiba, Noah Ronkainen Phillips and Rio-Blake Power as Young Lola and Archie John Allen, Joshua Beswick, Louis Cohen and Callum George as Young Charlie.

Kinky Boots The Musical is a Broadway and West End phenomenon based on a true story and movie of the same name released in 2005.

When Charlie Price inherits his family’s failing shoe factory, saving the company – and his love life – feels like an impossibly tall order. Until, that is, he meets Lola, the sparkling, larger-than-life drag queen with the unlikeliest of answers. Can they work together to reboot the business and save the day? Perhaps they just need to help each other – and everyone around them – to stand a little taller… A glorious celebration of friendship and individuality, let Kinky Boots raise you up higher than ever at the legendary London Coliseum for 17 weeks only.

Kinky Boots features a book by Harvey Fierstein and a score by Cyndi Lauper and is directed by Nikolai Foster with choreography by Leah Hill, set design by Robert Jones, costume design by Robert Jones & Tom Rogers, musical supervision by George Dyer, lighting design by Ben Cracknell, sound design by Adam Fisher, casting by Harry Blumenau CDG CDA, wigs, hair and make-up design by Campbell Young Associates, associate direction by Michaela Powell, Musical Direction by Grant Walsh with production management by Setting Line.

Photo Credit: Matt Crockett