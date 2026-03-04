Full Cast Set For REDCLIFFE at Southwark Playhouse Borough

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Joining the premiere production of Redcliffe will be Rebecca Lock (Here and Now) as Mother, Daniel Krikler (Fiddler On The Roof) as Richard, Jess Douglas-Welsh (Woven: A New Musical) as Abigail, Adrian Hansel (We Will Rock You) as Baber, Melissa Jacques (Just For One Day) as Georgie/Judge, Jade Johnson (&Juliet) as Landlady, Phoebe Kyriakopoulos (A Very Musical Birthday in Concert) as Esther, Joseph Peacock (Dear Evan Hansen) as Arthur and Steven Serlin (Here We Are) as Officer/Felix.

They join the previously announced, Jordan Luke Gage (Bonnie & Clyde, Heathers, &Juliet), also writer of the piece, in the lead role of William, which he will be reprising from eight sold out workshop performances at The Other Palace in 2024.

New musical Redcliffe will run for a limited time, fully staged, at Southwark Playhouse Borough from 22 May until 4 July 2026.

Set against the backdrop of 18th Century England, the new musical is based on the haunting true story of William Critchard and Richard Arnold in Redcliffe, Bristol and is an epic tale of forbidden love during the persecution people faced for hundreds of years.

William, a man from humble beginnings, is swept up in a hurricane of passion and danger when he meets Richard, a sailor visiting the town. This meeting forces both men to question everything they knew about the world and themselves.

With book, music, lyrics and starring Jordan Luke Gage, directed by Paul Foster, choreography by Emma Woods, set design by Andrew Exeter, costume design by Martin Hanly, lighting design by Matt Hockley, sound design by Alastair Penman, musical supervision by Katy Richardson and associate musical direction & orchestrations by Ben Tomalin, additional orchestrations by Ben Ferguson, production managed by James Anderton and assistant designer Ethan Davis. Casting by Will Burton. Redcliffe has been supported and developed by MTFestUK, The Other Palace and Bill Kenwright Limited.