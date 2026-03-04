DIRTY DANCING Will Return to the London Stage in October 2026

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

A reimagining of producer Karl Sydow's record-breaking global hit Dirty Dancing - The Classic Story on Stage will be the first production to open at the Capital Theatre, a new 676-seat purpose-built venue in Westfield, London. Performances will begin on 16 October 2026 with a gala performance on 6 November 2026. Tickets for the initial booking period (16 October 2026 to 21 March 2027) are now on sale.

Produced by Karl Sydow, in association with Lions Gate Films and Magic Hour Productions, the stage production is written by Eleanor Bergstein - screenwriter of the phenomenally successful 1987 film - and features the much-loved characters and the original dialogue.

Twenty years after it first opened at London's Aldwych Theatre, the production has been specially reconceived for the Capital Theatre, with a new staging and set design by director Federico Bellone that is more intimate and immersive than ever before. Audiences will be transported back to Kellerman's resort in the summer of '63 as Baby meets charismatic dance instructor Johnny Castle and quickly becomes drawn into his world.

Offering a fresh take on the beloved story, script and music, Dirty Dancing - The Classic Story on Stage brings to life the iconic tale and memorable moments - from Baby's "carrying a watermelon" to her heartwarming transformation and the unforgettable final dance that proves “Nobody puts Baby in a corner” - with a live band and a company of over 40 performers. The production features sensational new choreography by Chiara Vecchi (including that famous lift) whilst the classic soundtrack of 35 hit songs including Hungry Eyes, Hey Baby, Do You Love Me? and the heart stopping (I've Had) The Time of My Life, will be played live under the musical supervision of Richard John.

Building work has begun on Capital Theatre, the state-of-the-art venue, which is set over 35,000 square feet, taking over the southwest corner at Westfield London in Shepherd's Bush. Featuring an intimate and flexible auditorium designed by Pilbrow & Partners, the theatre offers a premium experience where each of the 676 seats will offer a fantastic view and audiences will never be more than nine rows from the performance area.

The venue will also accommodate premium rehearsal rooms, first class backstage facilities including offices, dressing rooms, creative and technical facilities alongside management offices, whilst the front of house spaces will feature a foyer café open throughout the day, onsite box office and a merchandise store open seven days a week. The Capital Theatre will be operated by Karl Sydow and Ivan Mactaggart.

The creative team will feature Director and Set Designer Federico Bellone, Choreographer Chiara Vecchi, Music Supervisor Richard John, Lighting Designer Valerio Tiberi, Sound Designer Chris Whybrow, Associate Director Juliet Gough, Costume Designer Chiara Donato, Casting Director Harry Blumenau CDG, Production Manager Stuart Tucker and Associate Set Designer Lucy Fowler. The Associate Producer is Russ Spencer, the co-producer is Ivan Mactaggart with General Management by New Road Theatricals.

Dirty Dancing – The Classic Story On Stage originally opened at London's Aldwych Theatre in 2006 where it ran for five-years. A worldwide phenomenon, the production has played to audiences in over 11 different countries from Australia to South Africa and the USA to Sweden consistently breaking box office records. In addition to this new production at the Capital Theatre in London, the original unstoppable hit production of Dirty Dancing – The Classic Story On Stage will embark on a major tour of the UK and Ireland between August 2026 - May 2027.

Dirty Dancing is an enduring cultural phenomenon that began with an iconic film that grossed over $214 million at the worldwide box office and subsequently launched two multiplatinum soundtrack albums, numerous #1 hit singles, won an Academy Award for Best Original Song and a Grammy Award for Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals, spawned a television series, multiple competition reality shows, a prequel film, a stage production with sold-out performances around the world, a made-for-television musical adaptation, and an upcoming Lionsgate sequel film. The original film is one of Lionsgate's all-time best-selling library titles.