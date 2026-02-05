KINKY BOOTS to Host Special Gala Night in Support of WaterAid

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Kinky Boots The Musical will host a special Gala Night at London Coliseum on Sunday 29 March in support of international charity WaterAid. St Martin’s Lane will close as the biggest night in theatre steps out onto the street, in full glamour, with a star-studded guest list.

The show will strut into the spectacular London Coliseum for 17 weeks from 17 March 2026 to 11 July 2026. Tickets are on sale now.

Kinky Boots The Musical will star Johannes Radebe as Lola and Matt Cardle as Charlie Price, with Tosh Wanogho-Maud as Alternate Lola*.

Johannes, a passionate WaterAid supporter, was “blown away” by a visit with WaterAid to his home country of South Africa last year. Travelling to communities in the northern province of Limpopo, where less than a third of people have piped water at home, he saw first-hand how clean water is changing lives for good.

He met families who spoke about the hours spent walking to collect water and the life-changing impact of having it closer to home, freeing up time for women and giving children more time to learn. He even enjoyed an impromptu dance session with pupils at a local school. The experience inspired him to continue his support for the global charity back on home soil.

Johannes Radebe said: "I am honoured to have seen firsthand the incredible work WaterAid do around the world. I visited one of their projects in my home country of South Africa and heard the stories of how simply having access to clean water has changed the lives of the people there. I am so lucky to be able to live my dream every day, and I am thrilled that our gala performance at the London Coliseum will be raising money for WaterAid* so that others can follow their dreams too. It’s going to be quite a celebration. See you there!”

Kinky Boots The Musical features a book by Harvey Fierstein and a score by Cyndi Lauper. It will be directed by Curve’s Artistic Director Nikolai Foster (My Fair Lady, A Chorus Line, Billy Elliot).

Kinky Boots The Musical is a Broadway and West End phenomenon based on a true story and movie of the same name released in 2005.

When Charlie Price inherits his family’s failing shoe factory, saving the company – and his love life – feels like an impossibly tall order. Until, that is, he meets Lola, the sparkling, larger-than-life drag queen with the unlikeliest of answers. Can they work together to reboot the business and save the day? Perhaps they just need to help each other – and everyone around them – to stand a little taller…

A glorious celebration of friendship and individuality, let Kinky Boots raise you up higher than ever at the legendary London Coliseum for 17 weeks only.