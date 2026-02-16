Full Cast Set For KINKY BOOTS at London Coliseum With Johannes Radebe and Matt Cardle

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The full cast has been announced for the brand-new production of the Olivier, Tony and Grammy Award-winning Kinky Boots The Musical. The show will strut into the spectacular London Coliseum for 17 weeks from 17 March 2026 to 11 July 2026. Tickets are on sale now.

Kinky Boots will host a special Gala Night at London Coliseum on Sunday 29 March in support of international charity WaterAid. St Martin's Lane will close as the biggest night in theatre steps out onto the street, in full glamour, with a star-studded guest list.

Joining the West End production will be Courtney Bowman (Pretty Woman, West End; Legally Blonde, Regent's Park Open Air Theatre), Billie-Kay (Burlesque, West End; Anything Goes, Barbican/UK Tour) as Nicola, Billy Roberts (Military Wives the Musical, York Theatre Royal; Mrs Doubtfire, West End) as Don, Rachel Izen (Funny Girl, UK Tour; Mary Poppins, Broadway) as Pat, Jessica Daley (Military Wives, York Theatre Royal; I Should Be So Lucky, UK Tour) as Trish, Jonathan Dryden Taylor (The Wizard of Oz, Curve/West End; Billy Elliot the Musical, Curve) as Mr Price, Scott Paige (I Should Be So Lucky, UK Tour; The Great British Bake Off The Musical, West End) as George and Liam Doyle (Heathers, The Other Palace; Legally Blonde, UK Tour) as Harry.

The cast is completed by Andy Barke (My Fair Lady, Curve; Jersey Boys, West End), Kathryn Barnes (Guys & Dolls, Bridge Theatre; Curtains – A Musical Comedy, West End), Cerys Burton (The Odyssey, Unicorn Theatre), Kaya Farrugia (There's No Place Like Home, West End; Hair, Playground Theatre), Nay-Nay (MJ The Musical, West End; Disney's Aladdin, UK Tour), Keith Alexander (The Herds, Sadler's Wells; The Colour Purple; Warner Bros), Nathan Daly (Starlight Express, Bochum), Kofi Dennis (The Wiz, Hope Mill Theatre; Scenes from Rent, Curve), Ru Fisher (Something Rotten in Concert, West End; Ayla the Musical, Sadler's Wells), Darnell Matthew-James (MJ The Musical, West End; Wicked, West End), Liam McEvoy (Legally Blonde, Regent's Park Open Air Theatre; Oliver! UK & Ireland Tour), Ashley-Jordon Packer (Crazy For You, West End; A Chorus Line, Curve/UK Tour), Cole Dunn (50 First Dates, The Other Palace; The Wizard of Oz, West End/UK & Ireland Tour), Annell Odartey (TINA – The Tina Turner Musical, West End; Pretty Woman, UK Tour), Jordan Isaac (Evita, Curve; Grease, West End) and Tori McDougall (Billy Elliot The Musical, Curve).

They join the previously announced Johannes Radebe as Lola, Matt Cardle as Charlie Price and Tosh Wanogho-Maud as Alternate Lola*.

The young company includes Sean Garcia Madiba, Noah Ronkainen Phillips and Rio-Blake Power as Young Lola and Archie John Allen, Joshua Beswick, Louis Cohen and Callum George as Young Charlie.

Kinky Boots The Musical features a book by Harvey Fierstein and a score by Cyndi Lauper. It will be directed by Curve's Artistic Director Nikolai Foster (My Fair Lady, A Chorus Line, Billy Elliot).

Kinky Boots The Musical is a Broadway and West End phenomenon based on a true story and movie of the same name released in 2005.

When Charlie Price inherits his family's failing shoe factory, saving the company – and his love life – feels like an impossibly tall order. Until, that is, he meets Lola, the sparkling, larger-than-life drag queen with the unlikeliest of answers. Can they work together to reboot the business and save the day? Perhaps they just need to help each other – and everyone around them – to stand a little taller…

A glorious celebration of friendship and individuality, let Kinky Boots raise you up higher than ever at the legendary London Coliseum for 17 weeks only.

Kinky Boots is directed by Nikolai Foster with choreography by Leah Hill, set design by Robert Jones, costume design by Robert Jones & Tom Rogers, musical supervision by George Dyer, lighting design by Ben Cracknell, sound design by Adam Fisher, casting by Harry Blumenau CDG CDA, wigs, hair and make-up design by Campbell Young Associates, associate direction by Michaela Powell, Musical Direction by Grant Walsh with production management by Setting Line.

Kinky Boots is produced by ROYO, Runaway Entertainment and CURVE with Timothy Laczynski, Fiery Angel, Pascal Ultee, Rutland Street Productions, Roast Productions, P3 Productions, Tulchin/Bartner Productions, Robin Gorman Newman, Nick Padgett, Jonathan Demar, TILTED, Center Ring Theatrical, Willette and Manny Klausner, WE R Broadway Artists Alliance, Howard Alter, Shannon Fillion and Gabriella Knapp.