Photos: In Rehearsal For ARCADIA at the Old Vic

All new photos have been released from rehearsals for Sir Tom Stoppard’s Arcadia at The Old Vic. Arcadia plays at The Old Vic from 24 Jan-21 Mar 2026. Check out the photos below!

The cast includes Gabriel Akuwudike as Richard Noakes, Fiona Button as Lady Croom, Angus Cooper as Valentine Coverly, Seamus Dillane as Septimus Hodge, Leila Farzad as Hannah Jarvis, Tim Francesas Jellaby, Holly Godliman as Chloë Coverly, Isis Hainsworth as Thomasina Coverly, William Lawloras Gus Coverly/ Augustus Coverly, Colin Mace as Captain Brice, RN, Prasanna Puwanarajah as Bernard Nightingale and Matthew Steer as Ezra Chater. They are joined by understudies David Buttle, Keziah Hayes, George Lorimer and Lizzie Schenk.

In a country house, two centuries apart, genius unfolds. A teenage prodigy discovers the mathematics of the universe, as the adults around her fail to hide their passions under reason. In the present day, scholars chase the ghosts of that same household — seeking truth, proof and perhaps each other.

Photo Credit: Manuel Harlan