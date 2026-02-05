Photos: HERE THERE ARE BLUEBERRIES At Stratford East

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

First-look production photos have been released of the UK premiere of Here There Are Blueberries, a co-production between Tectonic Theater Project and Stratford East.

Here There Are Blueberries is running until 28 February at Stratford East (Press Night is 11 February). Conceived and directed by Tony and Emmy Award nominee Moisés Kaufman (co-founder of Tectonic Theater Project), who is also co-writer with Emmy nominee Amanda Gronich (the pair previously collaborated on The Laramie Project), this powerful play comes to London following several acclaimed runs in the US where it was a 2024 Pulitzer Prize finalist, won the 2025 Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding Play and received two Helen Hayes Awards.

In 2007, a mysterious album featuring Nazi-era photographs arrived at the desk of a U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum archivist. As curators unravel the shocking truth behind the images, the album soon makes headlines and ignites a debate that reverberates far beyond the museum walls. Based on real events, Here There Are Blueberries tells the story of these historical photographs—what they reveal about the perpetrators of the Holocaust, and our own humanity.