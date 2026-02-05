Photos: Arthur Miller's BROKEN GLASS In Rehearsal At the Young Vic

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Rehearsal photos have been released for Arthur Miller’s psychological drama Broken Glass directed by Olivier Award nominee Jordan Fein (Fiddler on the Roof, Oklahoma!) following his 5-star hit show Into the Woods. This rare revival runs at the Young Vic from 20 February to 18 April with opening night on 3 March 2026 as part of Nadia Fall’s inaugural season as Artistic Director.

The production stars Olivier Award winner Nancy Carroll (After the Dance, The Diplomat) as Margaret Hyman, Pearl Chanda (Hedda, The House of Bernarda Alba) as Sylvia Gellburg, Juliet Cowan (Am I Being Unreasonable?, Big Boys) as Harriet, Tony Award nominee Eli Gelb (Stereophonic) as Phillip Gellburg, Alex Waldmann (Star Wars: Andor, Intimate Apparel) as Dr. Harry Hyman and Nigel Whitmey(Black Earth Rising, Doctor Who) as Stanton Case.

Broken Glass premiered in 1994 and went on to receive the Olivier Award for Play of the Year and a Tony Award nomination for Best Play. This marks the first major London production in 15 years.

It's like she’s connected to some... truth that other people are blind to.

Brooklyn, New York, 1938. Sylvia Gellburg reads about the violent attacks against Jewish communities carried out an ocean away in Germany. Most people look away, believing it will pass. Not Sylvia. Her obsession grows and soon she loses her ability to walk — a paralysis her husband, Phillip, believes is all in her head. Sylvia forms an undeniable bond with Dr Hyman and soon the cracks in her marriage become impossible to ignore. In the face of silence, Sylvia rises in defiance.

Olivier nominee Jordan Fein returns to the Young Vic where he co-directed the groundbreaking reimagining of the hit musical Oklahoma! and following the success of his latest critically acclaimed show Into the Woods currently showing at The Bridge.

Director Jordan Fein said: "I'm thrilled to be returning to the Young Vic with this extraordinary company and creative team. In Broken Glass, Miller exposes the harrowing consequences of ignoring the world around you and manages to create a play that echoes through the decades."

Rebecca Miller and Kate Miller, Trustees of the Arthur Miller Literary and Dramatic Property Trust, said: "Broken Glass is one of Arthur Miller’s late, great plays which presents a fascinating psychological exploration of family, society, morality and power. On behalf of the Miller family, we are delighted to see it staged by the Young Vic with whom he personally worked closely with on several past productions. More recently, the Young Vic’s bold Miller revivals have gone on to captivate West End and Broadway audiences, and we are so excited to see this latest interpretation on the London stage with this remarkable cast and Jordan Fein at the helm."

Nadia Fall said: “Arthur Miller’s Broken Glass feels achingly prescient. Miller examines how world events, with the rise of hate and fascism, can infiltrate and impact our psyche, our relationships and our bodies. It’s a beautiful study of marriage and intimacy, of connection and the fractures between couples over time. Director Jordan Fein is an exciting talent and I can’t wait to see his modern take on this powerful play.”

Broken Glass is written by Arthur Miller and directed by Jordan Fein with Set Design by Rosanna Vize, Costume Design by Sussie Juhlin-Wallén, Lighting Design by Adam Silverman, Sound Design by Tom Gibbons, Movement Direction by Kayla Lomas-Kirton, Casting by Julia Horan CDG, Voice and Dialect Coaching by Caitlin Stegemoller, Costume Supervision by Lucy Martin, Prop Supervision by Laura Flowers, Jerwood Assistant Director Alessandra Davison and Genesis Assistant Designer Afsana Begum.

Presented by the Young Vic, in a co-production with Rachel Sussman and Brian & Dayna Lee.

Nadia Fall's inaugural season also includes CARE written and directed by Alexander Zeldin (11 May – 11 Jul) and the world premiere of Sting by Sophie Swithinbank directed by Nancy Medina (18 Jun – 18 Jul).