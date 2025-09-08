Photos: INVASIVE SPECIES Opens at King's Head Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



You can now get a first look at opening night photos of the UK première of Maia Novi's semi-autobiographical play Invasive Species. Novi is reprising the lead role, with direction by Pulitzer Prize finalist Michael Breslin.

Invasive Species' successful run at The Vineyard's Dimson Theatre in 2024 garnered attention as it touched on poignant issues of immigration, identity politics and mental health. This darkly comic and moving play opened at King's Head Theatre on 5 September 2025, and runs until 3 October.

Maia will stop at nothing to be in the American movies, even if it means losing her mind. Following the journey of an Argentinean actor as she tests the limits of her American dream, Invasive Species is an outrageous dark comedy about how immigrating to the US maybe the role of a lifetime.