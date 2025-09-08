 tracker
Photos: INVASIVE SPECIES Opens at King's Head Theatre

This darkly comic and moving play opened at King's Head Theatre on 5 September 2025, and runs until 3 October.

You can now get a first look at opening night photos of the UK première of Maia Novi's semi-autobiographical play Invasive Species. Novi is reprising the lead role, with direction by Pulitzer Prize finalist Michael Breslin.  

Invasive Species' successful run at The Vineyard's Dimson Theatre in 2024 garnered attention as it touched on poignant issues of immigration, identity politics and mental health. This darkly comic and moving play opened at King's Head Theatre on 5 September 2025, and runs until 3 October.

Maia will stop at nothing to be in the American movies, even if it means losing her mind. Following the journey of an Argentinean actor as she tests the limits of her American dream, Invasive Species is an outrageous dark comedy about how immigrating to the US maybe the role of a lifetime.

Photo credit: Craig Sugden

Photos: INVASIVE SPECIES Opens at King's Head Theatre Image
The company

Photos: INVASIVE SPECIES Opens at King's Head Theatre Image
The company

Photos: INVASIVE SPECIES Opens at King's Head Theatre Image
The company

Photos: INVASIVE SPECIES Opens at King's Head Theatre Image
Nikhil Singh Rai

Photos: INVASIVE SPECIES Opens at King's Head Theatre Image
Michael Breslin and Guest

Photos: INVASIVE SPECIES Opens at King's Head Theatre Image
Maia Novi

Photos: INVASIVE SPECIES Opens at King's Head Theatre Image
Lucy Moss, Deborah Frances-White, and Theo Pepper

Photos: INVASIVE SPECIES Opens at King's Head Theatre Image
Lucy Moss

Photos: INVASIVE SPECIES Opens at King's Head Theatre Image
Leo Reich and Guest

Photos: INVASIVE SPECIES Opens at King's Head Theatre Image
Jodan Broatch

Photos: INVASIVE SPECIES Opens at King's Head Theatre Image
Harrison Osterfield

Photos: INVASIVE SPECIES Opens at King's Head Theatre Image
Dickie Beau

Photos: INVASIVE SPECIES Opens at King's Head Theatre Image
Deborah Frances-White

Photos: INVASIVE SPECIES Opens at King's Head Theatre Image
Daniel Fletcher

Photos: INVASIVE SPECIES Opens at King's Head Theatre Image
Alex Given and Tori Allen Martin



