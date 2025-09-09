Review Roundup: INVASIVE SPECIES Opens at King's Head Theatre

The UK première of Maia Novi's semi-autobiographical play Invasive Species is now officially open at King's Head Theatre. Novi is reprising the lead role, with direction by Pulitzer Prize finalist Michael Breslin.

Invasive Species' successful run at The Vineyard's Dimson Theatre in 2024 garnered attention as it touched on poignant issues of immigration, identity politics and mental health. This darkly comic and moving play runs until 3 October.

Maia will stop at nothing to be in the American movies, even if it means losing her mind. Following the journey of an Argentinean actor as she tests the limits of her American dream, Invasive Species is an outrageous dark comedy about how immigrating to the US maybe the role of a lifetime. See what the critics are saying...

Josh Maughan, BroadwayWorld: There are several different successful shows embedded within this one structure. Not every strand lands with equal power, but together they form a fascinatingly complex portrait of ambition and the hidden costs of chasing a dream in an industry that proclaims inclusivity while quietly reinforcing bias.

Liam O'Dell, Liam O'Dell.com: There’s no denying, of course, that Novi’s acting career being curtailed by an unintentional stay in a youth psychiatric hospital is a unique and unusual premise – even more so when it’s a true story – but when the comedy is tailored to a very specific and knowledgeable audience, and what remains after that is a jumbled narrative and message, then this play sadly fails to generate much of a buzz.

Daz Gale , All That Dazzles : A show like nothing I have seen before, I left Invasive Species not quite certain how much I actually liked it, and kept pondering that on the journey home. I came to the conclusion that impactful theatre should stay with you throughout that journey home, and not pop out of your memory the instant you see something else on the underground. To that end, I could only conclude that Invasive Species deserved its flowers. Bold, brave, and certainly unconventional, its erratic nature may not be to everyone’s tastes, but if you are looking for something different to watch, you could do much worse than this new species of a show.

Eloise for Theatre & Tonic, Theatre & Tonic: I had high hopes for Invasive Species given the huge publicity pumped into it - I was excited for a gritty, “75-minute thrill ride” as advertised. Unfortunately, I didn’t come out of the show feeling changed - and with little connection to the characters on stage. It ended up being a 95-minute steady visual feast with little nuggets of wonder from the incredible talent on stage.