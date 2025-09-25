INVASIVE SPECIES Sets New Box Office Records at King's Head Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Maia Novi’s semi-autobiographical dark comedy Invasive Species has set new box office records for the ‘Main House Later’ performance slot at King’s Head Theatre.

Following its successful Off-Broadway run at The Vineyard’s Dimson Theatre in 2024, Invasive Species transferred to the King’s Head Theatre, where it concludes its run on 3 October 2025. The cast features Ella Blackburn, Maia Novi, Harrison Osterfield, Max Percy, Kalifa Taylor. See what the critics had to say about the production HERE!

Eric Kuhn from Eric Kuhn Productions today said: “Maia Novi is a force, and I’m so delighted that this raw, bold and daring piece of writing has smashed box office records! From the start, we aimed to match the fearless energy of her writing with a social media strategy that brought theatre to new audiences – with TikTok videos reaching over 5.5 million views to a limited-edition show hat that became a cult favourite on both sides of the Atlantic. This achievement reflects the appetite of theatre audiences seeking out a different type of theatrical experience. This milestone is a testament to the extraordinary work of the entire cast and creative team, and we’re proud to see Invasive Species become a box office hit and sparking conversation far beyond the stage.”

Sofi Berenger, CEO and Executive Producer of King’s Head Theatre added: “Invasive Species has been a truly memorable part of our ‘Main House Later’ programme. When we first imagined ‘Main House Later’, we hoped it might open up new ways of making work and connecting with audiences, and this production has shown us what’s possible. We’re grateful to the creative team and cast for their generosity and fearless storytelling, and for bringing this show to London audiences. It’s been a privilege to share a production that has started important conversations and welcomed new audiences into the theatre.”

Maia will stop at nothing to be in the American movies, even if it means losing her mind. Following the journey of an Argentinean actor as she tests the limits of her American dream, Invasive Species is an outrageous dark comedy about how immigrating to the US maybe the role of a lifetime.