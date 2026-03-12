Photos: I'M EVERY WOMAN - THE CHAKA KHAN MUSICAL at Hackney Empire

All new production photos have been released from I'M EVERY WOMAN - THE CHAKA KHAN MUSICAL. I’M EVERY WOMAN – THE CHAKA KHAN MUSICAL will make its London premiere at Hackney Empire from 20 - 25 March. The production will then open at the Belgrade Theatre, Coventry from 1 - 4 April and the Congress Theatre, Eastbourne from 7 - 11 April 2026.

I’M EVERY WOMAN - THE CHAKA KHAN MUSICAL is the powerful and inspiring life story of the award-winning, multi-platinum selling, global superstar herself.

Multi-platinum recording artist and award-winning actress Alexandra Burke (The X Factor, Sister Act, The Bodyguard, Curfew) will play Chaka at Hackney Empire as well as in Coventry and Eastbourne.

Joining Alexandra at Hackney Empire are Jordan Frazier (Angelica Schuyler in Hamilton, West End) as alternate Chaka Khan, Paige Peddie (The Lion King) as Taka Boom, Chanice Alexander-Burnett (Fantine in Les Misérables) as Tammy Michelle/Paulette McWilliams, Charlotte St Croix (standby Tina Turner in TINA – The Tina Turner Musical) as Milini Khan/Whitney Houston, Maryla Abraham (Coming to England) as Sandra Stevens, Chrissie Bhima (Alline Bullock in TINA – The Tina Turner Musical) as Marie Stevens, Sophie Earl (Lizard Boy) as Joni Mitchell, Duane-Lamonte O'Garro (Kinky Boots) as Hassan Khan/Luther Vandross, Miles Anthony Daley (The Drifters Girl) as Richard Holland/Prince, Teddy Wills (Get Up Stand Up!) as Fred Hampton/Miles Davis/Grand Master Melle Mel, Chris Breistein (An Officer and a Gentleman) as Steve Winwood, Samuel Sarpong-Broni (TINA – The Tina Turner Musical) as Charles Stevens/Yoruba Priest/Stevie Wonder and Peter Houston (Hamilton) as Bob Monaco.

Completing the cast in the ensemble are Kayleigh Stephenson (We Will Rock You), Earl Gregory (Play On!), Vanessa Dumatey (TINA – The Tina Turner Musical), Gregory Armand (Mandela), Harry Robinson (Hamilton), Zinzile Tshuma (Thriller Live!), Oskarina O'Sullivan (Thriller Live!), Connor Wilkins, and Tarik Frimpong (A Strange Loop) who is also Resident Choreographer.

The new musical reveals the woman behind the icon, and charts her rise to stardom. It has a book by Nia T. Hill, direction by Racky Plews, musical supervision by Mark Crossland, choreography by Ebony Clarke, set design by Sara Perks, sound design by Chris Whybrow, video design by Buckloop, lighting design by Zoe Spurr, costume design by Natalie Pryce, Hair, Wigs & Makeup design by JJ Wigs, casting by Debbie O’Brien, associate direction by Oliver Lidert, associate choreography by Simeon Beckett, production management by Toby P Darvill, and general management by Emily Obasohan.

The fame, the fire, the fight - this is her story. I’m Every Woman brings to life the untold story of Chaka Khan, one of the most influential voices of our time. Unapologetically bold and deeply human, the production explores her unwavering passion for civil rights, her defiance in the face of a toxic music industry, the harrowing road through addiction, and the unrelenting pressure of being a working mother. At its core, it’s a story of resilience, purpose, and power - a celebration of the woman behind the legend.

I’M EVERY WOMAN will feature Chaka Khan’s much-loved songs released as a solo artist and lead singer of the band 'Rufus' such as I Feel For You, Tell Me Something Good, Ain’t Nobody, Sweet Thing, Higher Love and Through The Fire. The show, which is a journey of music, love and betrayal has a book that includes an array of Chaka’s famous friends.

I’M EVERY WOMAN - THE CHAKA KHAN MUSICAL is produced by Adrian Grant Productions in association with Chaka Khan. Co-Producers include Tammy Michelle for Chaka Khan Enterprises, Nia T. Hill and Michael Derek Thomas for ODX Studios; Willette Murphy Klausner for WMK Productions. For Adrian Grant Productions: Mahben Quddus and Dave Lumby.

Photo Credit: Danny Kaan