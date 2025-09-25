Photos: 13 GOING ON 30 THE MUSICAL in the West End First Look

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



You can now get a first look at production images of 13 GOING ON 30 - THE MUSICAL starring Lucie Jones, David Hunter and Grace Mouat, which opened at Manchester Opera House on Sunday 21 September and will be running until 12 October 2025.

13 GOING ON 30 - THE MUSICAL stars Lucie Jones as Jenna Rink, David Hunter as Matt Flamhaff and Grace Mouat as Lucy Wyman.

Joining them are Caleb Roberts as Richard, Andrew Berlin as Kyle Grandy, Dominic Andersen as Alex, Ross Dawes as Wayne, Suzie McAdam as Bev and Iván Fernández Gonzáles as Darius Mark. The cast is completed by Tia Antione-Charles, George Bray, Elliot David Parkes, Sarah Drake, Rose Galbraith, Jenna Innes, Henry Lawes, Rachel Moran, Amy Parker, Jack Rowell, Rebecca-Daisy Wellington and Kevin Yates .

Children’s casting includes Max Bispham, Cyrus Campbell, Melody Caruana, Keira Chansa, Eve Corbishley, Emmeline D’arcy-Walsh, Anna De Oliveira, Jersey Blu Georgia, George Hamblin, Hughie Higginson, Bella Hockaday, Fearne Lily King I’anson, Amelia Minto, Florence Moluluo, Nyomi Okoro, Marlis Robson, Star Lily Shentall-Lee, Joel Tennant, Maddison Thew, Clark Young and Hanya Zhang.

13 GOING ON 30 - THE MUSICAL is based on the 2004 rom-com classic from Revolution Studios starring Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo, the musical is written by the film writers Josh Goldsmith and Cathy Yuspa with songs by Alan Zachary and Michael Weiner. It will be directed by the award winning Andy Fickman with choreography by Jennifer Weber, set design by Colin Richmond, musical supervision, dance, vocal and incidental music arrangements by Alan Williams, orchestrations by Alan Williams, Michael Weiner and Alan Zachary, lighting design by Howard Hudson, sound design by Adam Fisher, video design by George Reeve, costume design by Gabriela Tylesova, Illusion Design by Paul Kieve, wigs, hair and make-up design by Sam Cox, casting by Will Burton, children’s casting & children’s general management by Keston & Keston, musical direction by Amy Shackcloth and production management by Simon Gooding & Matt Jones for Gooding Jones Production Management.