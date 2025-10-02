 tracker
Photos: Inside 13 GOING ON 30 - THE MUSICAL Gala Night

13 GOING ON 30 - THE MUSICAL stars Lucie Jones as Jenna Rink, David Hunter as Matt Flamhaff and Grace Mouat as Lucy Wyman.

By: Oct. 02, 2025
You can now get a look at photos from gala night of 13 Going on 30 the Musical at the Manchester Opera House.

Alongside them are Caleb Roberts as Richard, Andrew Berlin as Kyle Grandy, Dominic Andersen as Alex, Ross Dawes as Wayne, Suzie McAdam as Bev and Iván Fernández Gonzáles as Darius Mark. The cast is completed by Tia Antione-Charles, George Bray, Elliot David Parkes, Sarah Drake, Rose Galbraith, Jenna Innes, Henry Lawes, Rachel Moran, Amy Parker, Jack Rowell, Rebecca-Daisy Wellington and Kevin Yates .

The children's cast includes Max Bispham, Cyrus Campbell, Melody Caruana, Keira Chansa, Eve Corbishley, Emmeline D’arcy-Walsh, Anna De Oliveira, Jersey Blu Georgia, George Hamblin, Hughie Higginson, Bella Hockaday, Fearne Lily King I’anson, Amelia Minto, Florence Moluluo, Nyomi Okoro, Marlis Robson, Star Lily Shentall-Lee, Joel Tennant, Maddison Thew, Clark Young and Hanya Zhang.

Photo credit: Danny Kaan, Phil Tragen 

Grace Mouat and Lucie Jones

Lucie Jones

Grace Mouat

Lucie Jones

Andy Fickman

Alan Zachary and Michael Weiner

The young cast

The young cast

LtoR Bella Hockaday and Fearne Lily King

Lisa Scott-Lee ad Lily Shentall-Lee

Lisa Scott-Lee

The company

The company

Caleb Roberts and Grace Mouat


Videos