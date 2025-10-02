Photos: Inside 13 GOING ON 30 - THE MUSICAL Gala Night

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



You can now get a look at photos from gala night of 13 Going on 30 the Musical at the Manchester Opera House.

13 GOING ON 30 - THE MUSICAL stars Lucie Jones as Jenna Rink, David Hunter as Matt Flamhaff and Grace Mouat as Lucy Wyman.

Alongside them are Caleb Roberts as Richard, Andrew Berlin as Kyle Grandy, Dominic Andersen as Alex, Ross Dawes as Wayne, Suzie McAdam as Bev and Iván Fernández Gonzáles as Darius Mark. The cast is completed by Tia Antione-Charles, George Bray, Elliot David Parkes, Sarah Drake, Rose Galbraith, Jenna Innes, Henry Lawes, Rachel Moran, Amy Parker, Jack Rowell, Rebecca-Daisy Wellington and Kevin Yates .

The children's cast includes Max Bispham, Cyrus Campbell, Melody Caruana, Keira Chansa, Eve Corbishley, Emmeline D’arcy-Walsh, Anna De Oliveira, Jersey Blu Georgia, George Hamblin, Hughie Higginson, Bella Hockaday, Fearne Lily King I’anson, Amelia Minto, Florence Moluluo, Nyomi Okoro, Marlis Robson, Star Lily Shentall-Lee, Joel Tennant, Maddison Thew, Clark Young and Hanya Zhang.

Photo credit: Danny Kaan, Phil Tragen