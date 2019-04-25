Photo Flash: TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL Celebrates One Year on the West End

Nkeki Obi-Melekwe (Tina Turner) and Ashley Zhangazha (Ike Turner) led the cast of TINA - THE Tina Turner MUSICAL on stage last night (24 April 2019) as the hit West End show celebrated its first birthday.

VIP guests included Erwin Bach, Beattie Edmondson, Adam Garcia, Boy George, Mel Giedroyc, Jason Isaacs, Alex Kapranos, Shirlie and Martin Kemp, Mark King, Prue Leith, Kathy Lette, Chris Moyles, Eleanor Tomlinson, Russell Tovey, Denise Van Outen and Kimberley Walsh who joined the company at the Aldwych Theatre for birthday celebrations.

Based on the life of legendary artist Tina Turner, the show received its world premiere in London in April 2018. In March, the German premiere of TINA - THE Tina Turner MUSICAL opened at the Stage Operettenhaus in Hamburg and the musical will have its Broadway premiere at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre in Autumn 2019. TINA - THE Tina Turner MUSICAL is currently taking bookings at the Aldwych Theatre to 11 January 2020 and the original cast album is available to stream and download.

From humble beginnings in Nutbush, Tennessee, to her transformation into the global Queen of Rock 'n' Roll, Tina Turner didn't just break the rules, she rewrote them. This new stage musical, presented in association with Tina Turner herself, reveals the untold story of a woman who dared to defy the bounds of her age, gender and race.

Directed by Phyllida Lloyd and written by Katori Hall with Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins, TINA - THE Tina Turner MUSICAL is choreographed by Anthony Van Laast, with set and costume designs by Mark Thompson, musical supervision byNicholas Skilbeck, lighting by Bruno Poet, sound by Nevin Steinberg, projection design by Jeff Sugg and orchestrations byEthan Popp.

The current West End cast comprises Nkeki Obi-Melekwe, who plays the title role, Ashley Zhangazha as Ike Turner, Maria Omakinwa as Tina's mother Zelma Bullock, Aisha Jawando who plays the role of Tina at some performances each week, Irene-Myrtle Forrester as Tina's Grandmother GG, Howard Gossington as Record Producer Phil Spector and Lyricist Terry Britten,Francesca Jackson as Ike and Tina's manager Rhonda Graam, Ava Brennan as Tina's sister Alline Bullock, Jammy Kasongo as Tina's father Richard Bullock and Tina's first love Raymond Hill, Edward Bourne as record company Marketing Manager Erwin Bach and Oscar Batterham as Tina's Manager Roger Davies.

Ensemble members are Daniella Bowen, Chloe Chambers, Joelle Dyson, Joseph Richardson Lejaun Sheppard, Kibong Tanji, Jayme-Lee Zanoncelli, Cameron Bernard Jones who also plays Tina's son Craig and Ashlee Irish who plays Tina's son Ronnie; and swings are Gavin Alex, Derek Aidoo, Joshua Da Costa, Amandla Elynah, Hannah Jay-Allan, Angela Marie Hurst, Leisha Mollyneaux and Samuel J. Weir.

The children's cast are Athea Andi, 11 years old from Richmond upon Thames, Navaeah Hoath, 11 years old from Bromley andFayth Ifil, 11 years old from Swindon, who share the role of Young Anna Mae, Perola Da Cunha, 11 years old from Hackney,Jasmine Djazel, 9 years old from Wandsworth and Teri Ofon, 13 years old from Surrey, who share the role of Young Alline andRomell Barrocks-Bedeau, 9 years old from Lambeth, Riotafari Gardner, 8 years old from Brent and Myles Grant, 9 years old from Hertfordshire who share the role of Young Craig.

TINA - THE Tina Turner MUSICAL is produced in the West End by Stage Entertainment, Joop Van Den Ende and Tali Pelman, in association with Tina Turner. Nkeki Obi-Melekwe will be appearing with the support of UK Equity, incorporating the Variety Artistes' Federation, pursuant to an exchange program between American Equity and UK Equity.





